S’Africa’s Foster Sends Warning: Signal to Nigeria with Stunning Goal 

•Victor Osimhen replies with first goal of the season in Turkey

Duro Ikhazuagbe

South Africa’s striker, Lyle Foster, has alerted Nigeria of the danger he’s capable of inflicting on the Super Eagles when both country meet in a decisive 2026 World Cup qualifier in Bloemfontein on September 9.

But Victor Osimhen similarly replied the Bafana Bafana striker with his first goal of the new season for Galatasaray against Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday night. The Turkish capital city team won the clash 3-1.

In England, Foster scored a goal and had another disallowed for his English Premier League team, Burnley against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Although the struggling former giants of the English topflight, Manchester United, won the encounter 3-2, Foster is listed in Bafana Bafana’s final 23-man squad to play against Lesotho and Nigeria in the September World Cup qualifiers.

Foster was denied another goal in the clash with the Red Devils by VAR.

The big centre-forward posted a good performance overall in this entertaining clash that has brought temporary respite to United’s Ruben Amorim.

Current South Africa Head Coach, Hugo Broos, must be feeling satisfied with the form displayed by Foster yesterday as the Belgium-born gaffer continues to strategize on how to sustain the momentum of leading the World Cup Group C till last Match day.

The Super Eagles will confront the Amavubi of Rwanda in a Matchday 7 encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 6th September before flying to Bloemfontein to take on South Africa in a Matchday 8 fixture on Tuesday, 9th September.

Bafana Bafana are leading the standings on 13 points, six points ahead of fourth-placed Super Eagles with four rounds of matches still to be played.

However, South Africa are at the risk of losing three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho. Should that happens, Bafana Bafana’s lead will be cut down to just three points advantage over Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, on Friday listed Captain William Ekong, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Raphael Onyedika, and forwards Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen in Nigeria’s final list of 23 players for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa.

Surprisingly, injured Stanley Nwabali was listed just as defenders Calvin Bassey, Olaoluwa Aina and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Simon Moses, Samuel Chukwueze and Cyriel Dessers made the cut.

Greece-based goalie Adeleye Adebayo returns to the group, alongside Unity Cup sensations Felix Agu and Benjamin Fredericks, and forwards Christantus Uche and Tolu Arokodare, who both impressed in the friendly with Russia in Moscow on 6th June this year.