Railway Boss, Opeifa Bows to Pressure, Apologises to NUJ over Alleged Harassment of NTA Reporter

Following the public outrage that greeted his alleged harassment, intimidation, and verbal abuse meted out to the Transport Correspondent with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Abuja, Ladi Bala, by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Kayode Opeifa, and his altercation with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the NRC boss has apologised to the union.



Opeifa, in an exclusive telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said he had “done the needful” in response to NUJ’s demand for an apology.

The FCT Council of the NUJ, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Jide Oyekunle, had condemned the alleged harassment and intimidation of Bala, who is also the immediate past President of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists.

She was reportedly assaulted on Wednesday while covering the aftermath of the Abuja-Kaduna train derailment.



Opeifa, however, told NAN he had apologised for the incident, saying he remained a friend of the media.

According to him, he has always identified as a unionist, having participated in union and human rights activities both in academia and other spheres of activism.

“My position is not to address the issue because it involves the NUJ, an organisation I was once part of, fought with, fought for, and cherished.



“The FCT Council of the NUJ even gave me an award in the past.

“I am a friend of NUJ and other unions, and I have journalist friends across the country, including a former Minister of Information and Culture, among many others.

“The NUJ demanded an apology from me, and as a friend of the house, I apologise for what happened and take full responsibility,” he said.



Opeifa added that he would not “dissipate further energy” discussing the matter, stressing that his focus remained on his national assignment in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Yesterday at the Villa, I did what others thought I would not do — I publicly apologised to the NUJ.

“I have also been in touch with several media leaders who reached out to me.

“They asked for an apology, and I have given it. I am leaving the rest to God, mankind, and humanity.

“I want to remain focused on my assignment,” Opeifa said.