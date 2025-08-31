New Laws Put Landlords, Tenants in Uneasy Balance

Unless the government treads cautiously in enforcing compulsory building insurance and Lagos’ proposed rent cap, at a time of mounting housing pressure, it is the poor tenants who will ultimately bear the brunt, Festus Akanbi writes

In a country where the dream of homeownership remains far from the reach of millions, two new laws have stirred ripples across Nigeria’s housing sector.

On one hand, the federal government’s Insurance Industry Reform Act makes it compulsory for landlords to insure their buildings against risks such as fire, floods, and building collapse, with fines of up to N1 million or even jail terms for defaulters. On the other hand, Lagos, the country’s most populous and urbanised state, is proposing a law that will restrict landlords from collecting more than three months’ rent upfront.

The twin policies, ambitious in intent and sweeping in scope, have provoked mixed reactions, applause from tenants, anxiety among landlords, and skepticism from experts. They are unfolding in a country already grappling with a staggering housing crisis.

According to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, the national housing deficit is estimated at over 28 million units, requiring more than N21 trillion to close. Lagos alone accounts for over five million of these unmet housing needs, with more than 70 per cent of its 20 million residents living in rented accommodation. In such a context, every new regulation carries high stakes, and the question on many lips is whether these reforms will ease the burden or deepen the pain.

Different Tales

For landlords like Mr. Olusola Olorunniyi, a retired civil servant who built a modest two-storey house in Ikorodu after decades of savings, the reforms feel like a trap. “I spent 10 years building this house,” he said, shaking his head. “The tenants think landlords are rich, but they don’t know the cost of cement, the constant repairs, and the taxes people collect every year. Now the government says I must insure the house, and at the same time, only collect three months’ rent? How will I survive? Banks don’t wait. Contractors don’t wait. This is unfair.”

Like many small landlords, he sees his property not as a business empire but as a form of retirement security. The lump-sum rent collection system, often one or two years in advance, provides a cushion against Nigeria’s volatile economy, where inflation erodes the value of monthly rents and irregular income flows make long-term planning difficult. Stripping that cushion away, while layering on compulsory insurance costs, feels to him like being asked to build a house on sinking sand.

But across the city, tenants like Mrs. Ayo Johson Funmi, a secondary school teacher in Surulere, see things differently. “I earn N120,000 a month,” she explained, “but my landlord asked for N800,000 upfront for a two-bedroom flat. I had to borrow from friends, borrow from a cooperative. It almost broke me. If this new law really forces them to take just three months, it will be a blessing. At least I can breathe.”

For Lagos tenants, the burden of paying one to two years’ rent upfront has been a longstanding nightmare. It locks many families out of decent homes, traps others in cramped apartments, and forces some into debt spirals. Advocacy groups have long argued that such practices are exploitative in a city where housing is scarce and incomes are meagre. The proposed Lagos Tenancy Bill, they say, is a long-overdue correction.

Expert’s Warning

Yet, experts warn that the good intentions behind both laws may backfire if not carefully managed.

“The idea of insurance is sound; it protects lives and property,” said Ayodele Olamoju, an estate surveyor and valuer in Lagos. “The rent cap also looks good on paper. But the economic realities don’t support such blanket enforcement. Landlords will find ways around it, either by inflating rents, demanding hidden charges, or pulling their houses off the market altogether. Ultimately, it is tenants who will still suffer.”

His caution is echoed by analysts who point to Nigeria’s weak regulatory record. Laws are often passed with fanfare but falter at the point of enforcement. With institutions underfunded and corruption entrenched, the danger is that the new rules could become another layer of bureaucracy that punishes compliant landlords while rogue operators escape unscathed.

The Insurance Industry Reform Act goes beyond residential housing. It stipulates that all public buildings, from hostels to hospitals, must be insured against hazards, and empowers the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to seal off buildings without valid cover. Insurers are also required to pay 0.25 per cent of net premiums into a Fire Services Maintenance Fund, while defaults attract penalties of up to ten times the unpaid amount.

Meanwhile, Lagos’ proposed tenancy law has wider provisions beyond the three-month rent cap. It mandates landlords to issue receipts for every rent payment, with fines for non-compliance. It defines notice periods for evictions, encourages alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, and seeks to regulate estate agents through mandatory registration and defined commission rates. In theory, these measures aim to bring order to a chaotic sector. But in practice, their success will depend on continuous consultation and adaptation to ground realities.

The Weight of History

Nigeria’s housing woes did not begin today. From the Shagari low-cost housing projects of the 1980s to more recent public-private partnerships, successive governments have promised to deliver mass housing but fallen short. Corruption, poor planning, and lack of sustained funding have undermined most efforts. The result is a housing market largely left in the hands of private individuals, many of whom build homes not through mortgages but through personal savings, cooperative loans, or remittances from relatives abroad.

In Lagos, where population growth outpaces infrastructure development, the consequences are stark. Slums mushroom along the city’s edges, rents rise beyond the reach of average earners, and disputes between landlords and tenants are settled more often through threats than through the courts. The government’s failure to provide affordable housing has left both sides, landlords and tenants, locked in a tense dance of survival.

Compulsory insurance premiums will almost certainly be passed down to tenants in the form of higher rents. The rent cap, while shielding tenants from lump-sum demands, could lead landlords to increase quarterly or monthly rates as compensation. The result may be that the very people these laws are designed to protect end up bearing new burdens.

For the government, the risk is reputational. By announcing sweeping reforms without addressing the root causes of the housing crisis, the shortage of supply, the absence of affordable financing, and the lack of state-led social housing, it risks being seen as tinkering with symptoms while ignoring the disease.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commendably opened the floor to public hearings, inviting stakeholders to debate the proposed tenancy law. Civil society groups, estate agents, and tenants’ unions are lining up to make their voices heard. Yet, as housing rights activists point out, consultation should not end with the drafting stage. Laws must evolve with market realities, and implementation must be backed by resources, monitoring, and political will.

For now, the mood remains one of uncertainty. Landlords grumble that their livelihoods are under attack. Tenants rejoice at the promise of relief but fear the backlash. Experts urge caution, warning that both groups could end up worse off. And hanging over it all is the stark fact that Nigeria’s housing deficit, 28 million units nationwide, five million in Lagos alone, will not vanish through regulation alone.

The Road Ahead

What Nigeria needs, many argue, is not just regulation but investment. Massive government-backed housing schemes, affordable mortgage systems, and partnerships with credible private developers are required to bridge the gap. Without these, laws capping rent or mandating insurance risk become Band-Aids on a gaping wound.

As Mrs. Johnson, the schoolteacher, put it with weary optimism, “They say this new law will save tenants. I just hope it won’t make finding a house even harder than it already is.”

Her words capture the fragile balance at stake. Between laws and livelihoods, between safety and survival, Nigeria’s housing sector stands at a crossroads. Whether these reforms will bring relief or chaos will depend not on their intentions, but on how they are implemented, and whether the government finally accepts that the burden of housing its people cannot rest on landlords alone.