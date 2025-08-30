Titilola Akinlawon: I’ll Always Choose Home-cooked Meals Over Dining Out

From the lecture halls of the University of Lagos to the highest ranks of Nigeria’s legal profession, Mrs. Titilola Akinlawon has lived a life defined by grit, grace, and a fierce love for justice. Unexpectedly nudged into law when her dream of studying Economics was cut short, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria embraced the challenge, built an illustrious career, and earned the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2011. In this conversation with Wale Igbintade she shares her colourful university memories, the discipline that fuels her success, the comfort foods she treasures, and the case that stole her vacation — but won her a conviction.

W

hat inspired you to study Law in the first place? Was it a childhood dream or something you discovered later?

Honestly, I never planned to study law. My original dream was to study Economics, but I didn’t have a credit in Mathematics at the time, which made that impossible. I was placed in Law because I did well in my A Levels, and surprisingly, I grew to love it. Now, I can’t even wrap my head around economic terms. I find them boring — Law has completely won my heart.

Growing up, did you have a role model who influenced your choice of career?

Not at all. I didn’t have anyone I looked up to as a lawyer because I never imagined I would become one.

Were there any particular events during your early years that confirmed Law was the right path for you?

Not exactly. But I’ve always loved reading. I could sit for hours lost in a book, and my siblings would often tease me that I’d probably end up as a teacher or lecturer. In a way, my love for reading may have quietly prepared me for the legal path.

During your time at the University of Lagos, what was campus life like for you outside academics?

Campus life was incredibly enjoyable. My hostel was close to the Lagoon Front, which was a perfect place to relax and connect with friends. Social life was lively too. I remember when a university club once took us to the Trade Fair Complex along Badagry Road for an all-night party. It was quite a distance, but we made the most of it and had fun until daybreak. Those were truly unforgettable moments.

Were you actively involved in extracurricular activities, clubs, or student leadership?

Yes, I was. I was a dedicated member of the Rotaract Club, and by my final year, I had become General Secretary. That role brought great opportunities, one of the highlights being a sponsored trip to the Rotary International Convention in São Paulo, Brazil, in 1981. It was an enriching experience I’ll always cherish.

Did you have any nickname in school, and how did it come about?

Yes. Some people called me “Agogoro Eyo” or “Longus” because of my height and slim build. It stuck, and I didn’t mind — it was all part of the fun of campus life.

Looking back, what was your fondest memory from your university days?

One of my fondest memories was cooking in the hostel. Most ladies in Moremi Hall preferred cooking to eating at the dining hall. I lived on the first floor, and my roommates and even those upstairs often joked that the aroma from my food would make them lose their boyfriends! We also frequented Maxi Supermarket, our regular hangout. Dining hall meals cost just 5 kobo then, and Sundays were special — ice cream, jollof rice, a quarter chicken, and all the good stuff. That’s when most people showed up in the dining hall.

Away from the courtroom, how do you typically spend your leisure time?

I love reading novels, binge-watching Netflix, and travelling. Exploring new places and cultures fascinates me. But most of all, I enjoy spending time with my grandchildren — they light up my world.

Do you enjoy any hobbies — reading, travelling, cooking, sports, or music?

Absolutely! I love dancing to good music — it lifts my spirit. I don’t particularly enjoy cooking, but I do it anyway. I used to be an athlete, playing racket sports back in the day, though not anymore.

If you weren’t a lawyer, what other profession could you see yourself thriving in?

I think I would have made a fantastic actress because, in many ways, advocacy is like acting! Or perhaps a dancer. I would have thrived in any expressive and creative field.

Do you have a favourite Nigerian dish or comfort food you always look forward to?

Yes, white rice with fresh fish (Eja Osan) is my all-time comfort food.

Are you more of a “home-cooked meal” person or a “dining out” enthusiast?

Definitely a home-cooked meal person. I’m particular about my seasoning and the amount of oil in my food. I also don’t enjoy fried foods, so cooking at home gives me full control over what I eat.

Is there a particular meal you enjoy preparing yourself?

Yes! I love making fresh fish stew with garlic, ginger, and just the right seasoning. I take time to marinate it properly. I also used to enjoy preparing egusi soup. For dessert, I love cream caramel and often prepare it myself.

How do you unwind after a long day in court or at the office?

I usually unwind by reading — whether it’s online news, novels, or simply catching up on the gist. I spend a lot of time talking with people, especially my husband. I love counselling others, and those conversations are always refreshing.

Are there any daily habits or routines that keep you grounded?

Absolutely. I’m highly organised. I sleep early and wake up around 4 a.m., always planning the next day before bed. My mornings start with devotion, then breakfast preparation, before heading to work. This structure keeps me grounded and focused.

How do you maintain a healthy work–life balance given the demands of the legal profession?

For me, it’s all about discipline and organisation. It’s not always easy, especially whenhandling demanding cases. I remember one July when I had to prosecute at the Failed Banks Tribunal during the court vacation. I had already planned a family trip and booked tickets, only for the judge to declare there would be no holiday. I worked through the night drafting my final address for about 21 days so I could join my family later. Thankfully, it paid off — the accused was convicted, making the sacrifice worth it.

If your close friends were to describe you in three words outside of law, what would they say?

Trustworthy, selfless/generous, and dependable.

What’s one surprising fact about you that most people don’t know?

Most people don’t know that I’m kind and jovial. I have a serious, strict appearance, so I’m often misunderstood. I remember someone once walked up to me in court and said, “You’re a fighter.” And yes, I am because I never give up.