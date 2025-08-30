Ibas Preaches Peace as Rivers Holds Controversial LG Elections Today 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), has appealed to all Rivers people to conduct themselves peacefully during today’s controversial local government elections.

Some prominent Rivers indigenes had asked President Bola Tinubu to halt the conduct of the local government elections.

Five indigenes of Rivers had sued the federal government, Ibas, and the State electoral body over plans to conduct the local government elections.

But speaking yesterday, the State administrator said, “All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a safe and peaceful election,” just as he urged residents to “please go out tomorrow (today) and exercise your civic responsibility without fear or intimidation.”

Ibas made the appeal when he met with leaders of organised labour and Local Government Administrators, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The sole administrator reinforced his administration’s unwavering commitment to transparency, staff welfare, and the successful conclusion of the ongoing staff verification exercise.

He stated that the timing was deliberate to underscore the intrinsic link between accountable leadership and effective grassroots governance.

“Tomorrow’s elections are an important step towards restoring democratic governance at the grassroots. But leaders can only be held accountable when there is clarity on the human and material resources available to them,” the Administrator stated.

At the heart of the discussions was the comprehensive staff verification and biometric enrolment exercise initiated to enhance transparency and efficiency across the state and local government workforce.

The Administrator disclosed compelling results from the exercise to date, saying that “37,703 state staff verified, against a previous figure of over 43,000.

“19,186 state pensioners verified, compared to over 25,500. 2,004 local government pensioners verified out of over 2,600. 8,000 local government staff verified across seven LGAs, including Obio/Akpor, Bonny, Etche, and Degema.”

Emphasising the necessity of the process, Ibas set a deadline of September 4, 2025, for the completion of all local government staff verification, vowing to deploy all necessary state resources to meet this goal.

Addressing the issues of gratuity and death benefits, the Administrator described the current situation as “deeply regrettable.” He revealed that while efforts are ongoing, only arrears for March 2025 have been cleared due to challenges with verified records.

He issued a stern warning following the discovery of an overpayment of N117 million in the March schedule, which he said has prompted an official investigation.

“There must be consequences. Such malpractice is a crime against colleagues whose bereaved families are left in pain and penury,” he declared.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Alex Agwanwu, expressed delight at the gains of the exercise, noting it has “fostered efficiency, transparency, and professionalism.”

The Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Christopher Amadi, appreciated that the exercise did not disrupt salary payments.

Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Emecheta Chuku, admitted to initial worker skepticism but confirmed the exercise was well-executed and aimed at “cleaning up the system by identifying impostors,” ultimately commending both the government and workers for its success.

THISDAY observed earlier yesterday, that security operatives were out on the streets to reassure residents of their safety.

The exercise, which took off from the Rivers State Police Command Headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, featured a convoy of patrol vehicles from the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and other allied agencies.

The joint team moved through major streets in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, displaying operational readiness to maintain peace and order before, during, and after the polls.

Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Chairman, Michael Odey had narrated that the commission started with plans which was integrated into the timetable of events and timeline, adding that the agency is at the implementation stage.

Odey explained that the commission took an assessment of terrain of LGAs in course of preparation for the election, taking into consideration riverine and upland terrain.

The RSIEC chairman who spoke during a joint meeting with security chiefs, disclosed that movement of non-sensitive materials started leaving commission to LGAs on Thursday, while sensitive materials would go to LGAs accompanied by security agencies on Friday.

He emphasised that Adhoc staff were adequately trained and the commission is poised to deliver free, fair, credible and transparent elections on Saturday.

Also at the meeting, the State Commissioner of Police reassured the Command’s commitment to the safety and security of all citizens and residents of the State.

He said “These operations reflect a broader strategy to dismantle criminal networks and ensure public confidence in law enforcement agencies, especially as it concerns the upcoming chairmanship/councillorship election”.

He, however, appealed to the members of the public to partner with the security agencies in giving credible information to serve you better