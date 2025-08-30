CRPP Cautions Okpebholo on State Finance, Donation of N2.5bn to UBTH

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP), has advised the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on prudent management of the state’s resources, advising that he judiciously preside over state’s funds.

The CRPP advice was coming on the heels of the donation of Paediatric Centre worth N2.5 billion to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), by Governor Okpebholo when the newly appointed Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the health institution, Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu, visited the governor.

Describing the donation as “uncalled for”, the coalition said that such a huge amount of money could have been channelled to the state-owned health facilities.

In a statement endorsed by its Edo State Chairman, Dr. Samson Isibor, the coalition noted that the federal government had enough resources to give out, and states should not “act like Father Christmas while our state are yearning for infrastructural developments.”

“The state needs money to fight insecurity that is on the high side. Kidnappers have taken over our roads, while bandits and herdsmen are having a field day in our bushes. The farmers cannot access their farms; if part of this money is pumped into the security sector, it will go a long way to checkmate these marauders. This is one of the reasons why Edo State is experiencing high food prices for the populace,” the group stated.

The body added that the UBTH new CMD “knows where to cry to if they are short of funds to execute their projects or expand their hospital. The Federal Ministry of Health is there to fund its hospitals. We are appealing to the Governor to spend our patrimony judiciously for the betterment of Edo people.”

According to CRPP, “Tough we agree with the governor that Edo State will deliver 2.5m votes for President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to him it is a task that must be done. The said N2.5Bn if well utilised will create thousands of employment to our youths, unemployed graduates roaming about our town and villages and constituting security threats to our people.

“One of the areas to generate employment is through the establishment of farm settlements just like that of Ekiti state. It has brought down the high food prices in that state and the youths are smiling to the banks. We call on the State House of Assembly to monitor the Governor’s spending,” the group advised.