2027: Obidient Movement Sensitises Nigerians in Imo on Need to Get PVCs

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Obidient Movement has vowed to mobilise millions of Nigerians into organised voting blocs to protect the integrity of the 2027 elections and ensure that the people’s mandate can no longer be stolen.

The State Coordinator, Anukanti Vigilius Chukwuka, who addressed journalists in Owerri, capital of Imo State, yesterday urged Nigerians from the ages of 18 and above to go and get registered and possess their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) which would enable them to vote and be voted for as patriotic citizens of the country.

According to the Obidient Movement, “we have come not just as members of a movement, but as citizens united by a common, urgent belief: that A New Nigeria is Possible.

The Coordinator said, “For too long, we have watched as the promise of our great nation has been stifled. We have endured the hardship of unaffordable food, the fear of insecure communities, and the frustration of systems that do not work. We have seen our best and brightest leave, not by choice, but by necessity. This is not the Nigeria we were promised. This is not the Nigeria we deserve.

“But lamentation is not a strategy. Hope is not a plan. Today, the Obidient Movement, Imo State Chapter, is excited to move from hope to action. In response to the national clamour to rescue our beloved nation, we are officially launching our statewide campaign: “A New Nigeria is Possible – Get Your PVC and GO MERD.”

“What is GO MERD? It is our blueprint, our battle cry, and our promise. Get Organised – Make Election Rigging Difficult.

“It underscores our new, focused mission as we head into the 2027 election season. We plan to mobilise millions of Nigerians into organised voting blocs to protect the integrity of our elections and ensure that the people’s mandate can no longer be stolen,” he said.

“The mission of the movement in the state is to galvanise every polling unit to make every Obidient to either lead or join a voting bloc of at least 100 Nigerians, insisting, we will work tirelessly to achieve 100 per cent PVC ownership in each and every one of these blocs. The Permanent Voter’s Card is not just a piece of plastic; it is your power. If the PVC wasn’t important, politicians wouldn’t be paying to have it stolen or bought,” he added.

“Their plan of action includes, calling on every committed Obidient in Imo State to immediately register on Obidients.com and create their voting bloc, adding, “your duty is to recruit members, track their PVC status, and prepare your bloc to vote as one united front in 2027.

“Again, they intend to mobilise door-to-door, from the streets of Owerri to the villages, using flyers, megaphones, and community influencers to spread the message including engaging market associations, religious centres, youth groups, and unions.”

The movement, however, urged INEC to recruit more hands in ad hoc capacity so as to get all interested people register, and appealed to the state government and security agencies to provide security to the staff of the commission to enable hitch-free registration.

“I call on every man and woman in Imo State who believes in a better future to take part in this campaign. Do not leave it for others. This is our collective responsibility.

“The path from frustration to transformation is clear. We can save Nigeria. We can make election rigging difficult. And together, as one organised, determined, and powerful force, we, the people of Imo State, will prove to the world that A New Nigeria is Possible,” the state Coordinator stated.