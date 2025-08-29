NCS Cautions Public on Auctioning of Seized Items

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has warned members of the public against entering into discussion with any person on social media on issues pertaining to auctioning of items seized by the service in the course of its operations.

The NCS said there were laid down processes and procedures guiding auctioning of seized and forfeited items.

The Comptroller of Ogun Area 1 Command of the NCS, Mr Godwin Otunla, raised the alarm on the activities of some individuals, who went about posting false information concerning auctioning of items, with the sole aim of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

Otunla gave the explanation while receiving the delegates of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ogun State Council led by the Chairman, Comrade Wale Olanrewaju at the Command office, Idiroko, Ogun State.

The comptroller, who highlighted some procedures involved in the auctioning of forfeited items, said no officer of the NCS is involved in the auctioning processes, adding that the auctioning is done on the portal of the customs every Monday.

He said the Customs auction portal opens at 8:00a.m on Mondays and closes 12:00p.m while the highest bidder for any item is selected as the buyer.

“This is to warn members of the public against entering into discussion with any person on the social media on issues about auctioning of items.

“We are very much aware that some unscrupulous people had been using photographs of even senior customs officers to deceive members of the public and ended up defrauding them of their hard earned money,” Otunba said.

The comptroller explained that customs don’t auction seized rice because the federal government usually takes possession of seized rice, which are distributed to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as palliatives.

He said Customs don’t keep frozen items once seized, saying such items are destroyed immediately after seizure.

The comptroller, who commended the media in the state for partnering with the Customs in its areas of operations, enjoined the media to help enlightened members of the public on the services of customs.

According to him, the NCS work goes beyond chasing smugglers of rice and frozen poultry, explaining that its mandate covers wider responsibilities including revenue collection, inter-agency collaboration, and the protection of Nigeria against harmful imports.

He urged journalists to help project these aspects to create a balanced public perception.

The comptroller disclosed that since his assumption of office in April, the Command has made a total of 144 seizures, including the interception of 7,151 wraps of cannabis and other hard drugs.

He also announced that the Command has generated N121,886,398 in revenue within the period, attributing the achievements to intelligence-driven operations and the diligence of his officers.

In the areas of corporate social responsibility (CSR), Otunla noted that the command runs a standard clinic that is open to the public and also manages primary and secondary schools that provide affordable quality education for children in the border area.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council, Olarenwaju, commended the leadership of the NCS for its relentless efforts in safeguarding Nigeria’s borders, curbing contraband, and boosting the nation’s economy.

Olarenwaju described Customs’ work as vital to national security and development, assuring them that journalists in the state are committed to partnering with the Service through balanced reporting, regular media engagement, and amplification of Customs’ activities for greater public awareness.

The NUJ chairman reiterated the importance of sustaining a cordial relationship between Customs and host communities, urging continued efforts to build trust, reduce tensions, and promote peace around the border areas.