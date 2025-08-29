Gov. Adeleke bagged ICON of Good Governance Award from Nigerian Books of Record

………. Inducted into the Nigerian Books of Record Hall of Fame

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has been conferred with the prestigious 2025 Nigerian Icon of Good Governance (NIGG) Award by the Nigerian Books of Record (NBR). In a presentation ceremony held in his honor on Thursday 28th August 2025, in Ede, Osun State, governor Adeleke also earned a place in the revered NBR Hall of Fame, a rare recognition reserved for transformational leaders whose contributions have left a lasting mark on Nigeria’s development.

The double honour, presented to him celebrated Governor Adeleke’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and people-oriented leadership.

Speaking at the event, NBR Director General, Prof. David David, described the NIGG Award as a catalyst for responsible and responsive leadership.

“By honouring leaders like Governor Adeleke, we inspire others to use power for national development, minimize corruption, and foster transparency,” he said.

The Nigerian Books of Record established the NIGG Award to recognise leaders who demonstrate measurable impact across ten governance indicators, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, fiscal discipline, and economic empowerment. The process follows strict international evaluation standards, notably the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) guidelines.

To qualify, nominees must have served for at least two years and produced verifiable results in service delivery. This rigorous benchmark, NBR stressed, makes the award a gold standard for governance recognition in Nigeria.

Since his assumption of office in November 2022, Governor Adeleke has pursued a five-point agenda anchored on workers’ welfare, infrastructure renewal, social policies, economic empowerment, and agro-industrial growth.

Infrastructure: His administration has constructed and rehabilitated over 150km of intercity roads, including the Oke Fia Flyover in Osogbo, and dualized major roads in Ede, Ilesa, and Iwo. The ₦159 billion infrastructure plan, executed without loans, also covers healthcare, schools, and water projects, with 75% of funds retained locally.

Healthcare & Social Welfare: Over 200 health centres have been upgraded, while the Imole Surgical Outreach provided free surgeries to more than 50,000 citizens. The Osun Health Insurance Scheme (O’HIS) was expanded to include pensioners and persons with disabilities.

Governor Adeleke also cleared a ₦48 billion pension debt backlog and approved a ₦75,000 minimum wage, one of Nigeria’s highest.

Economic Empowerment: Through initiatives like the Cooperative Revolving Loan Scheme (₦1.58 billion disbursed) and the Imole Business Empowerment Scheme, thousands of women and youths gained financial support. The newly passed Osun Electricity Market Bill aims to attract energy investment and create jobs.

Education & Innovation: Osun’s ranking in national exams jumped from 33rd to 7th, with 250 new classrooms built. The establishment of the University of Ilesa, a new Tech Innovation Policy, and adoption of Nigeria’s Startup Act have positioned Osun as a rising digital hub.

Fiscal Discipline: Despite heavy inherited debts, Adeleke cut Osun’s debt burden by 43% and achieved 97.3% IGR growth in 2024, placing the state 5th on Nigeria’s Fiscal Transparency League Table in 2025.

The induction into the NBR Hall of Fame solidifies Governor Adeleke’s status as one of Nigeria’s most impactful contemporary leaders. The Hall of Fame immortalises individuals whose contributions redefine the country’s socio-economic and political history.

For Adeleke, the honour reflects his resilience in overcoming political setbacks, his fulfilment of campaign promises, and his reputation as a “Man of the People.”

From his pro-worker policies to social interventions like the Imole Free Train Service during festive periods, he has earned the trust of Osun citizens and endorsements from unions for a second term.

The NBR emphasized that its awards are more than ceremonial—they are benchmarks for governance excellence.

By documenting and celebrating leaders like Adeleke, the institution seeks to inspire a new generation of Nigerian leaders to embrace transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric governance.

“Governor Adeleke’s leadership demonstrates that good governance is not about rhetoric but about measurable impact on people’s lives,” Prof. David noted.

In his acceptance speech , Governor Adeleke thanked the NBR and the good people of Osun and promised to keep up his unmatched legacy of performance.

With this recognition, Osun State under Adeleke is now widely viewed as a model of sustainable development, while the NBR continues to set the pace in celebrating transformative achievements across Nigeria.

Deputy Governor of Osun State, members of Osun State executive council, House of Assembly speaker, members of house of assembly, Chiefs, Captain of industries attended the event.