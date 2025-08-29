Carloha Unveils Vehicle Ownership Package, Prepares for  Local  Assembly

Sunday Ehigiator

Carloha Nigeria, the exclusive distributor of Chery vehicles, has announced new initiatives aimed at transforming vehicle ownership in the country, including a bold after-sales package and plans for local assembly.

Speaking at a media parley yesterday in Lagos, Managing Director, Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Sola Adigun, said the company is committed to making access to brand-new sedans and SUVs easier, affordable, and worry-free for Nigerians.

He noted that through innovation, investment, and training, Carloha is not only improving ownership experience but also contributing to Nigeria’s industrialisation drive.

At the centre of this strategy is the Carloha Care 6-6-7 package, which offers customers a six-year warranty, six years of free scheduled maintenance, and a seven-day repair promise backed by a courtesy car guarantee. Adigun described the initiative as the most customer-focused after-sales service in Nigeria’s auto industry.

Highlighting the forthcoming launch of the Chery Tiggo 9 SUV, General Manager, Marketing, Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Taiwo Akinpelu, said the model represents a landmark for the Nigerian market.

“This is not just another SUV; it is the safest and most technologically advanced vehicle in its class, designed for Nigerian roads and families,” he stated.

The Tiggo 9 is equipped with intelligent driver-assist features, advanced safety architecture, multiple airbags, and high-strength steel construction, positioning it as a top choice for Nigerian households and businesses.

Looking ahead, Adigun disclosed plans to begin local vehicle assembly from 2026, a move expected to reduce vehicle costs, create jobs, and deepen local capacity.

The company also pledged to expand its service network and invest in training Nigerian technicians to strengthen customer confidence in the Chery brand.

The event featured a guided tour of Carloha’s showroom, where journalists previewed the Tiggo 9 and other models. Carloha reaffirmed its commitment to redefining mobility in Nigeria through innovation, affordability, and world-class service.