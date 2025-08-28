  • Wednesday, 27th August, 2025

Firms Partner to Enhance Customers’ Digital Experience

Featured | 2 minutes ago

IT Horizons, a foremost indigenous IT solutions provider, in strategic partnership with Cisco, hosted a high-level business roundtable in Lagos, bringing together top CIOs, CTOs, and IT leaders from diverse industries.


Themed: “Redefining Customer Experience: A New Lens on the Digital Journey,” the session focused on the evolving role of technology in shaping digital experiences and driving enterprise transformation.


Speaking at the event, Managing Director/CEO of IT Horizons, Olusegun Enitan Dada, emphasised the growing importance of customer-centric IT infrastructure, “In today’s digital economy, customer experience has become the ultimate differentiator. It’s no longer a support function—it’s the core of business value creation. With solutions like Cisco ThousandEyes, we empower our clients to see and understand their entire digital ecosystem in real time,” Enitan said.


Technical Consulting Engineer, Cisco, Chukwudi Theodore, said: “ThousandEyes delivers unparalleled visibility across internet, cloud, and SaaS environments—empowering IT teams to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues before they impact users. With its advanced monitoring, automation, and analytics capabilities, organizations can shift from reactive troubleshooting to proactive experience management.”


Technical Sales Manager at IT Horizons, Barry Awure, said: “Digital transformation isn’t just about adopting new technologies — it’s about enabling visibility, control, and agility at every touchpoint. Cisco ThousandEyes empowers our clients to proactively detect and resolve issues before they impact performance.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.