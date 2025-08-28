Firms Partner to Enhance Customers’ Digital Experience

IT Horizons, a foremost indigenous IT solutions provider, in strategic partnership with Cisco, hosted a high-level business roundtable in Lagos, bringing together top CIOs, CTOs, and IT leaders from diverse industries.



Themed: “Redefining Customer Experience: A New Lens on the Digital Journey,” the session focused on the evolving role of technology in shaping digital experiences and driving enterprise transformation.



Speaking at the event, Managing Director/CEO of IT Horizons, Olusegun Enitan Dada, emphasised the growing importance of customer-centric IT infrastructure, “In today’s digital economy, customer experience has become the ultimate differentiator. It’s no longer a support function—it’s the core of business value creation. With solutions like Cisco ThousandEyes, we empower our clients to see and understand their entire digital ecosystem in real time,” Enitan said.



Technical Consulting Engineer, Cisco, Chukwudi Theodore, said: “ThousandEyes delivers unparalleled visibility across internet, cloud, and SaaS environments—empowering IT teams to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues before they impact users. With its advanced monitoring, automation, and analytics capabilities, organizations can shift from reactive troubleshooting to proactive experience management.”



Technical Sales Manager at IT Horizons, Barry Awure, said: “Digital transformation isn’t just about adopting new technologies — it’s about enabling visibility, control, and agility at every touchpoint. Cisco ThousandEyes empowers our clients to proactively detect and resolve issues before they impact performance.”