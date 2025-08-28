  • Wednesday, 27th August, 2025

Akwa Ibom Tech Week 2025 Set to Boost Digital Growth

Akwa Ibom State has said that it will host Akwa Ibom Tech Week 2025 (AKTW2025) in Uyo, one of the most anticipated technology gatherings in Nigeria.
Organised by Ibom Innovation Network LTD/GTE, AKTW2025 will bring together technology leaders, investors, innovators, creatives, students, and policymakers to explore how technology can accelerate innovation, attract investment, and bring about sustainable growth in Akwa Ibom and beyond. This year’s theme, “Catalyzing Digital Transformation for Innovation, Investment and Impact,” emphasizes the state’s ambition of becoming Africa’s new tech destination.
Over the course of six days at CEEDAPEG Hotel, Uyo, participants will:


Discover innovations shaping industries across the region. Connect with leading tech founders, angel investors, venture capitalists, and policymakers.
Highlights of the 2025 edition include: Venture Showcase & Pitch Competition: Connecting emerging startups with investors seeking viable opportunities.
 

