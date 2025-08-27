Police Confirm Abduction of Husband, Wife, Daughter in Katsina Town

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a 33-year-old man, Anas Ahmadu, his wife, and daughter at Filin Canada Quarters in the Katsina metropolitan area of the state.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said the hoodlums, armed with sophisticated weapons, kidnapped the victims in the wee hours of yesterday.

He said the hoodlums “fatally shot” a member of a local vigilante group in the area, Abdullahi Muhammad, and fled the scene with the victimbefore the arrival of the police operatives.

Aliyu, in the statement, said: “Today, (Tuesday) August 26, 2025, at about 0300 hours, some suspected gunmen armed with dangerous weapons attacked the residence of one Anas Ahmadu, 33, of Filin Canada Quarters, Katsina State, kidnapping him, his wife, and his daughter, Jidda Anas.”

“Also, the hoodlums fatally shot one Abdullahi Muhammad, 25, of the same address, who is a member of the local vigilante, and escaped the scene before the arrival of police operatives.

“Upon receipt of the report, the DPO quickly rushed to the scene, restoring normalcy in the area as investigation commenced with a view to tracking and arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, in company of the Command management team, Area Commander Metro, DPOs within the metro, as well as the Command OC Anti-Kidnapping, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment of the scene.”

He said the state Commissioner of Police had deployed additional personnel and assets to ensure the prompt rescue of the victims and arrest of the perpetrators.

The PPRO called on members of the public to report suspicious and criminal activities to the nearest police station, or make use of the Command’s emergency line for prompt and decisive action against all forms of criminal activities.

“We further call on anyone with useful information to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation. All information given will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.”