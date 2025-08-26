Tinubu Wants Brazil’s Oil Giant, Petrobras to Return to Nigeria for Active Role in Unlocking Vast Gas Resources

•Witnesses historic signing of MOUs with Brazil

•Launch of direct flights between Lagos and São Paulo will deepen people-to-people ties, says Brazilian president

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday made a strong case for Brazilian oil giant, Petrobras, to return to Nigeria, stressing the vital role the company can play in unlocking Nigeria’s vast gas resources and supporting the country’s economic growth.

Speaking after being received by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasília, the President tied the invitation to the oil giant at the heart of revived Nigeria-Brazil cooperation.

“We have the largest deposit of gas. I don’t see why Petrobras will not be back in Nigeria as soon as possible. And I appreciate President Lula promising that that will be done as soon as possible,” President Tinubu stated clearly, signaling a hopeful and timely revival of Petrobras’s operations in the foremost West African nation.

Reflecting on the historical relationship between Nigeria and Brazil, the President acknowledged past challenges that had slowed progress.

“We’ve allowed some problems, inactivities and the past to deter a progress and a promise. But today we say that is the end of that,” he declared as he underscored a new era of partnership between the two nations.

Emphasising that this was his third visit to Brazil—previously engaging on G20 partnership and climate change—President Tinubu described the current discussions as both “emotionally laden and fact-based,” expressing gratitude to President Lula for the invitation and the opportunity to deepen ties despite language barriers.

“We’re fighting and working hard to bring our sovereignty to the level of expectation that we as a nation, an African nation, the most populous country, the most dynamic country, Nigeria, to share with Brazil what we need to share with each other,” he said, emphasising Nigeria’s ambitions for technological and economic renewal.

The discussion went beyond energy, embracing technology transfer and economic cooperation as key elements for mutual progress.

According to President Tinubu, “Let Brazil continue to widen the opportunity for us to embrace Africa. Africa is a new frontier. There’s no other way to do it, but to embrace both the technology, science development, research and development, food sovereignty, and manufacturing techniques.”

He assured Nigerians that these commitments are turning into reality, noting “the various MOUs are already signed.”

On manufacturing, the President highlighted Brazil’s expertise in pharmaceuticals, saying “I don’t see why manufacturing of generic drugs, which Brazil has gone very, very deep for, cannot be happening in Nigeria. We assure each other that it is only us that can really develop our economies to help our sovereignty.”

President Tinubu also spoke about Nigeria’s youthful and energetic population as a key asset for the country’s development.

His words: “We have a youth population in Nigeria that is restless, willing, and energetic, brilliant, ready to learn, ready to work, ready to exchange ideas,” urging that this potential be fully utilized.

He made it clear that Nigeria’s natural resources must be active contributors to economic growth:

“Nigeria has been proven… as the 10th largest producer of nitrogen in the world, an asset that is not yielding commercial activities is a dead asset. We don’t want that. We want it to be active, promising everybody for our people.”

On reforms, the President highlighted the positive changes made since he took office over two years ago, describing the journey as “initially painful, but today the result is blossoming.”

“It’s getting clearer to the people. We have more money to the economy, no more corruption… In our currency market, the door is open for businesses.”

Commenting on connectivity and future cooperation, President Tinubu made a vivid point about proximity saying “When you look at the geography and the map of the world between Brazil and Africa, you see a contiguous little narrow strip of water. Even a very good swimmer can swim across easily.” He extended his vision for strengthened aviation ties to boost business and cultural exchange, promising, “aviation will provide additional opportunity for business to grow, culture to succeed, and everyone to benefit.”

On a note of unity and cooperation, President Tinubu assured, “We have our parliamentary leaders who are with us, collaborating and cooperating to do what is right for our people. Brazil and Nigeria is here to grow the economy for the people, by the people, and for the people of the world.”

Earlier, Brazilian Lula da Silva reaffirmed the strong alliance between Brazil and Nigeria, underscoring shared commitments in trade, agriculture, and cultural exchange.

President Lula emphasised the importance of expanding direct connectivity between the two nations, welcoming the launch of direct flights between Lagos and São Paulo as a step toward a “Cultural Renaissance” that will deepen people-to-people ties.

Underlining Nigeria’s rising global stature, President Lula praised Nigeria’s credentials to become a member of the G20 and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, signaling Brazil’s support for Nigeria’s growing international influence.

On security concerns, he spoke out against international drug and criminal networks, stressing the need for a multinational approach to tackle these issues.

“Nigeria supports Brazil’s membership in Interpol’s executive body,” he noted, highlighting the cooperation between the two countries in law enforcement.

Climate change cooperation was a key theme.

President Lula drew attention to Africa’s disproportionate suffering despite being the continent that emits the least greenhouse gases and expressed eagerness for joint efforts ahead of COP 30 to fight climate change, acknowledging Nigeria’s commitment under President Tinubu to “support tropical forests forever.”

Recognizing the rich cultural bond, President Lula remarked, “Brazil is aware of the power of culture and music,” both of which serve as vital ties between the countries.

He also welcomed Nigeria’s readiness to assist with technology transfer initiatives throughout Africa, stressing that, “Brazil needs help with technology transfer in Africa.”

On the gains of President Tinubu’s visit, he said it will “help Africa in mutual respect to accelerate growth and development,” reaffirming the partnership’s foundation of shared values and cooperation.