MC Medica Urges Youths To Embrace Creative Skills

* Economic realities responsible for career shifts of many youths

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

One of Nigeria’s emerging comedians, Obinna Daniel Chibueze-Madu, popularly known as MC Medica, has blamed the country’s harsh economic realities for the increasing number of young professionals abandoning their formal careers for more financially rewarding paths.

Speaking through his media manager, Fidel Castro, in a statement on Monday, the 2014 law graduate from the University of Benin said he had to step away from law to pursue comedy full-time.

He described it as the craft that “puts food on his table”.

He said: “I had no choice. Law was what I studied, but comedy is what’s sustaining me. In today’s Nigeria, you go where the money is, and for me, that’s comedy.”

He advised Nigerian youths to develop skills outside their academic training, noting that many young people have been left stranded due to over-reliance on certificates.

“It’s important to have a backup plan. Your degree might open doors, but your skill keeps the lights on.”

MC Medica revealed that his journey into comedy began in 2008 when he gained admission into the Theatre Arts Department of the University of Benin.

He was later inspired by a performance from comedian MC Casino, who became his mentor.

The statement read: “My mentor in stand-up comedy is MC Casino. He came to perform on campus and told me not to treat comedy like a hobby, but to use it as a tool for societal change.”

In 2011, Medica transferred to the Faculty of Law but didn’t abandon his passion for comedy. In 2012, he had his big break after winning the Amstel Malta Comedy Challenge, which earned him N500,000, an iPad 2, and an all-expense-paid trip to Lagos.

According to him, “That same year, I made it to the semi-finals of Nigeria’s Got Talent, but I had to pull out because of my exams.

“I was also selected to perform at Night of a Thousand Laughs, which was a huge platform for me.”

Since then, the Ama-Okwe, Ikeduru LGA of Imo State native has featured in multiple editions of the show and other major comedy events such as ‘I Go Save Unusual’ and ‘Rock with the Kings’, performing alongside stars like Basketmouth and Timaya.

In 2013 and 2014, he hosted his own gospel-themed shows, ‘Feast of Laughter’, before taking a break to attend the Nigerian Law School. He was called to the Bar in 2016.

“I never stopped being a lawyer,” he said, “but I found myself drawn more to comedy. It took me to places I once only dreamed of.”

MC Medica made a comeback in 2021 with skit-making on social media and launched his annual show MEDICA LIVE in 2022, held every Christmas Day.

The show has featured big names in the comedy industry including Gandoki, Bow Joint, Maleke, Funny P, and Mc Laughdoctor.

He urged the government to create an enabling environment for the creative sector.

“There’s so much talent in this country.

“But without the right support and structure, many gifted youths may never get the chance to shine,” the statement read.