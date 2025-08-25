Kwara Gov Meets Ifelodun Stakeholders, Outlines Dev’t, Security Efforts

• We’re confident in your leadership, say statesmen

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday held a meeting with Ifelodun stakeholders, detailing his efforts to scale up infrastructure development and keep the people safe for shared prosperity.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the chairman of the council, Hadji Femi Yusuf, led the stakeholders, who were drawn from various layers of the local government, including serving and former public officers, monarchs, clerics, politicians, youth and other community leaders.

Acknowledging constant collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser and all security agencies, the governor said everything is being done to eliminate all security threats in the state, including in Ifelodun, Patigi and Edu.

He also itemised some of the ongoing and proposed projects in Ifelodun to include the Ajase-Ipo-Oke Ode-Sagbe road; Alabe-Oreke Road; Oro Ago Road; Ora township road (which is to be re-awarded); and Orisa bridge.

He said the Akamo bridge is also on the radar as well as spot rehabilitation of the Share-Babanla road, and commended the various community-led initiatives in Ifelodun such as the ICT Centre in Igbaja.

He thanked the stakeholders for the visit, urging citizens to consider the implications of exaggerated claims regarding security issues on investment and development.

“I assure you of our efforts to eliminate the threats. As we work together to make our communities safer, I want to advise that investments may be affected if we don’t strike a balance in how we project our communities to the outside world,” he said.

He said other developmental initiatives are also in the pipeline, charging the stakeholders to continue to engage the government in a constructive way.

The stakeholders took turns to commend the “proactive” efforts of the governor on security and his developmental strides in the region.

Hadji Femi Yusuf commended the seriousness with which the government has tackled the issues in the area as well as the many projects of the state government.

“We appreciate the swift response and unwavering support of the state government in collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser, in adopting multi-layered strategies to dismantle criminal networks and restore peace to our affected communities,” he said.

“Your commitment to development in our local government is evident in many state-driven projects currently ongoing, particularly the Ajase to Sagbe road project and other strategic interventions that have further boosted public confidence in your administration and in the All Progressive Congress (APC).”

A former House of Representatives member, Alhaji Kola Yusuf and Elder Oyin Zubair, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, said Ifelodun leaders appreciated the efforts of the governor on security and development.

“We are very grateful to Your Excellency for your visible efforts. We can see it, and we thank you. After chasing these criminals away, we need to also get their promoters and informants,” Yusuf said.

Oyin Zubair urged the government to support those affected in the recent incidents, expressing confidence that the recent security deployment would permanently restore calm.