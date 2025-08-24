As Fubara Prepares His Return to Office 

Those who say politics and politicking are not for the faint-hearted may have put the Migerian milieu particularly into consideration before coming to this almost irrefutable conclusion.

So, it may not be wrong to say that those in the game are not ignorant or unaware of this truism before plunging into the murky water of Nigerian politics.

Indeed, they are also conscious of the fact that the fiercest daggers are not held byenemies at the gate, but by friends at the table. To them, it is not any act of meanness but a survival strategy. And the more you accept and live by this stark reality, the greater the chances of your survival and relevance in the game.

In today’s Nigeria, one of the most-talked about battle in the political circle is the fierce battle witnessed by all between suspended Rivers State governor, Fubara Siminalayi and his political godfather and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Though many had thought the political clash would fizzle out in no time, but it took a dangerous dimension so much that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had to declare a state of emergency in March and also put the governor on suspension for six months. In his place, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) was appointed as the Sole Administrator to oversee the affairs of the state until normalcy returns.

Among other considerations, the move by the president was reportedly informed by the fact that Rivers State is key to the economic growth of the nation.

About three months after he was suspended, Fubara made a political U-turn by worming his way back into the heart of his former boss, Wike. In the face of the development, his supporters claimed it was for peace to reign in the interest of the state, adding that no price was too high for peace.

Indeed, there is no price too high for peace! Sources confirmed that as Fubara prepares for his return to the office in September, two of his ardent supporters and loyalists will not be part of his government. They include former Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, and former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo. They are said to be the sacrificial lambs for the peace truce.Even now, those in the know are astounded, particularly because of the role Ehie played while the “war” lasted. He was reportedly fiercely loyal to Fubara.

Edison was the former factional speaker of the River State House of Assembly, but quit his position to accept the appointment as Chief of Staff to the governor.

Sadly, he has lost both ways, bringing to mind a pertinent question: Is politics not truly a dirty game?