TAMPAN Guild of Directors Secures Key Partnerships Ahead of 2025 Retreat

The TAMPAN Guild of Directors (TGD), a professional body within the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), says it has secured key partnerships for the 2025 TAMPAN Guilds Retreat scheduled to hold at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The National Secretary of TGD, Akorede Adebowale, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, stressing that “the TAMPAN Guilds Retreat 2025 will serve as a landmark gathering of over 950 creatives across Nigeria, strengthening professionalism, unity, and cultural pride.”

According to him, the guild has commenced concrete preparations for the retreat slated to hold from October 12th – 18th, with thematic focus on professional development, cultural heritage, and industry collaboration.

He added that the thespian retreat will feature master classes, health talks, teamwork activities, short film screenings, and a grand awards gala.

“So far, the TGD leadership has secured the commitment of veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani (TK) as the leading facilitator, and has also entered a collaboration agreement with the Department of Dramatic Arts of OAU.”

Adebowale added that “among other notable steps in preparation for the upcoming retreat, we have paid homage to the Ooni of Ife, presenting a formal letter of intention to honor His Imperial Majesty during the event.”

TGD serves as a platform for established and emerging film directors to network, collaborate, share expertise, and advocate for industry standards and best practices in Nigerian filmmaking.

The guild is committed to promoting excellence in film production, providing members with mentorship opportunities, and fostering a vibrant, professional environment for directors in the film industry.