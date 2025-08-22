Pepsico, DP World, WaterAid Expand Wash Programmes in Nigeria

Kayode Tokede

PepsiCo and DP World, have announced the expansion of their partnership with WaterAid in Nigeria to drive inclusive, sustainable value for the communities they serve.

As part of this expanded partnership, DP World, PepsiCo and WaterAid will launch a climate-resilient water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programme in Lagos, aimed at improving living conditions for more than 6,500 people in underserved communities.

Delivering his keynote address, the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun said, “Today’s partnership between PepsiCo and DP World is a renewal of shared commitments and a powerful signal of Nigeria’s future in manufacturing and logistics.

By sourcing raw materials domestically and strengthening supply chains, this collaboration not only supports local industries but also positions Nigeria as a hub with long-term export potential.”

In his speech delivered by Commissioner of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment – Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated, “This partnership between PepsiCo and DP World is a powerful example of what true collaboration can achieve – global expertise aligning with local opportunity. For us in Lagos, it means more than business; it means jobs, stronger supply chains, and greater opportunities for our entrepreneurs to participate in global markets. PepsiCo has long been a trusted partner, creating livelihoods and investing in our communities.”

The CEO and MD, Sub–Saharan Africa Region for DP World Mohammed Akoojee said, “Nigeria is a key market for DP World. The collaborative efforts from DP World, PepsiCo and WaterAid demonstrate what is possible when commercial capability is aligned with social purpose. By investing in climate-resilient water systems, empowering local women through enterprise, and reaching individuals with hygiene awareness, we are delivering impact that extends beyond the supply chain, creating a lasting impact in Nigerian communities.”

“By working with DP World and WaterAid, we can ensure that the benefits of a stronger food system extend beyond the marketplace, improving access to essentials like safe water and creating opportunities that help people thrive,” said Hatim Khan, Senior Director, PepsiCo Foundation International Programs