Group Decries Attacks on NNPCL CFO

The Arewa Progressive Vanguard (APV), a sociopolitical network group cut across the 19 northern states of the federation and in the diaspora, has called on individuals, groups and associations to refrain from further attacks on the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Adedapo Segun.

Segun, who was appointed CFO in November 2024, has been under serious attacks by various groups, with some dragging him to court while others queried the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for not including him in its ongoing probe of the mismanagement of the Port Harcourt refinery funds.

But in a statement on Thursday by the Global President of APV, Alhaji Idris Musa, the group lambasted those calling for Segun’s resignation, warning against distractions and fanning the ember of ethnic crises.

The group stressed further that the NNPCL is a very versatile and sensitive company and a man in the capacity of a CFO deserves every sense of calmness, serenity and peace to be able to perform optimally in his duties.

“We read a few days ago, where one group was even accusing the EFCC of a selective probe. They alleged that it was because Mr. Adedapo Segun is a Yoruba man, that’s why the anti graft agency secluded him from the ongoing probe.

“We view such comments as myopic, insensitive and highly inflammatory. We are a reputable and international organisation known for advancement of peace, unity and development in the northern region. As a responsible group, we make bold to say that such comments should not be coming from a northern group.

“Corruption does not know tribe or region. And the EFCC is a competent and professional organisation that needs no validation from any group before it does its work. If Mr. Segun is culpable, I’m sure the EFCC won’t let him go. But we should also be sensitive not to cause issues where not necessary.

“We therefore call on those fanning the ember of ethnic crises to refrain from it forthwith. We have been there before and we can’t afford another civil war in Nigeria. We should be patient with the institutions empowered for investigations and prosecutions. We should desist from social media trials and distractions. Such an office of the CFO is very sensitive and key to national economic growth. We should not use our hands to destroy our own legacy and institution,” the group stated.

The Arewa group, however, said Segun will not be spared, if investigations find him culpable. But for the time being, “people or groups should not be allowed to be used as tools for blackmail and saboteur”.