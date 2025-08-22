EFCC Declares Atiku’s Son-in-law Wanted over Money Laundering Allegations

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Abdullahi Bashir Haske, a son-in-law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, wanted over allegations bordering on criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The declaration was contained in a notice issued by the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale.

The commission in the notice dated August 21, 2025, urged members of the public to provide useful information that could lead to the arrest of Haske.

“The public is hereby notified that Abdullahi Bashir Haske, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” the notice read in part.

The statement said the defendant, who is 38 years old, was last traced to No. 6 Mosley Road, Ikoyi, and 952/953 Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been urged to reach out to any of its offices nationwide, including those in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja with useful information.

The information, EFCC added could also be shared via the EFCC’s dedicated telephone line and email address.