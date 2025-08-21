Tompolo’s Firm, Tantita to Deploy Drones to Protect National Assets, Oil Pipelines

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a private security company owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has procured drones to effectively secure the pipelines against oil theft, particularly in the creeks of the Niger Delta region.



The Executive Director (Operations & Technical) TSSNL, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, made the disclosure on Monday at the commencement of a three-day “Capacity Building Training for 100 personnels of the Nigerian Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and TSSNL staff.



The training, carried out in conjunction with Top-Private Security Services, was anchored on effective security protection coordination for critical national infrastructure held at the Jubilee centre in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State is the second in the series of capacity building.



Captain Enisuoh, who was represented by the Head of Technical, Roland Seriake, acknowledged the dangers the security personnel faced daily in the discharge of their jobs in the creeks noting, “It’s not easy. Sometimes, you encounter gun battles and that’s why we collaborate with the DSS”.



He noted that personnel of Tantita Security Services are a private security firm and as such not licensed to bear arms adding” that’s why we collaborate with the Army, Navy, Air force, NSCDC for them to give us that armed back up which they have been doing successfully.”



Captain Enisuoh said the company’s personnel combed the creeks of the Niger Delta massively to secure the pipelines and other critical national facilities when they came on board in the year 2022 as personnel slept in the creeks.



He noted that all major oil pipelines the company is safeguarding are green stressing, “When we say they are all green, there is no infraction. Illegal refineries have been reduced to almost zero. That’s because of you sitting in this hall. If not for you, I don’t think we would have achieved this.



“The management is saying a big thank you including the military. We can’t forget the Army, we can’t forget the Navy and NSCDC. You guys are doing a good job collaborating with Tantita Security”, he added.



Captain Enisuoh enjoined the participants to take the training seriously to better improve the performances of their jobs.



“This is the 2nd batch. We have done other capacity building training and this is the 2nd batch. You should take it seriously. It’s not all about you being in the pipelines. It’s for you to know how to go about your job. When you have a suspect, how do you handle your suspect?”, he said.



Captain Enisuoh then disclosed that Tantita Security Services has purchased drones to effectively secure the pipelines against oil theft especially in the creeks of the Niger Delta region stating that the drones could be airborne for 10-16 hours to make the work of the security personnel easy.



The Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Kestin Pondi, while declaring the exercise open, said the training was quite timely and imperative.



Pondi, represented by the General Manager (Security), Brig. Gen. Efe Dafioghor (Rtd.) said the company has been working hard to ensure that the pipelines were green noting that the company’s MD gives them kudos for that stressing, “Keep up the good work and don’t be carried away.



“The more you make the pipelines green, the more you improve the natural resource that builds the nation.



“The training is designed to expose you to the best practices in pipeline surveillance, operations, intelligence gathering, HSE to also build cooperation between the NSCDC and other sister security organizations side by side to secure the national assets.



“I encourage you to take full advantage of the knowledge and practical exercises that this programme offers,” he added.