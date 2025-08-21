Lagos Embarks on Landmark Transition to Circular Waste Management

The Lagos State Government has said it is embarking on a landmark transition to a circular waste management system.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, stated this on Thursday on his verified Facebook page.

Wahab said the transition was in alignment with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s THEMES+ Agenda.

According to him, the government has initiated a major transition from a linear waste management system to a circular model anchored on innovation, sustainability and strategic partnerships.

He said the new approach was designed to ensure that waste is not merely collected and dumped, but transformed into resources that contribute to energy generation, recycling and sustainable development.

He noted that as part of the transition, the state had signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with reputable organisations.

He listed the organisations as Harvest Waste Consortium (Netherlands), Lafarge Africa Plc and JONSPONG Group of Companies.

He said Harvest Waste Consortium would deploy advanced waste treatment technology capable of converting almost 3,000 tonnes of waste daily into energy.

He added that the state government would collaborate with Lafarge Africa Plc on the collection and processing of non-recyclable combustible waste across the state and landfill sites.

JONSPONG Group of Companies will support the treatment of solid and liquid waste, as well as the establishment of a Material Recovery Facility aimed at easing pressure on landfills,” he said.

He said the collaborations were complemented by the state’s modular processing efforts, all of which are geared towards one ambitious goal; achieving zero waste to landfill.

“This will enable the government to begin the gradual decommissioning of landfill sites across Lagos State.

“This administration has never relented in its drive for a greener, cleaner and more sustainable Lagos.

“The partnerships we are forging today represent another milestone in our journey towards a truly circular economy for waste management,” Wahab said.

He added that the government had reaffirmed its commitment to continue adopting world-class innovations and sustainable solutions that would safeguard public health, protect the environment, and ensure a greater Lagos for generations to come. (NAN)