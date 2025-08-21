Ethiopian Airlines to Add Three Extra Flights to Abuja from October 28

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Ethiopian Airlines has decided to add three extra weekly flights to the daily flights already operating out of Abuja.



The additional flights, the Airline noted, would be in the evening, while the daily flight would remain at midday.



A statement yesterday, by the Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, Mrs. Firiehiwot Mekonnen, stated: “To support this growing trend, Africa’s biggest airline, Ethiopian will be adding extra flights to Abuja from the 28th of October 2025.”



Mekonnen said passengers from Abuja would have increased options, noting: “The extra flights will offer immediate connection to many African and Asian destinations that reduce the total hours of flight time for passengers.



“The extra flights from Abuja do not just offer more flights it comes with extra benefits.”



According to her, “The extra baggage allowance is for passengers going to some part of India, and Dubai.



“There will be three evening flights and the daily midday flight will not change. Only the additional flights will have different times.”



She disclosed that the airline, in collaboration with Meetings Incentives Conferences and Events/Exhibitions (MICE) would host the event in Abuja.