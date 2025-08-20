Makinde Approves Ladoja As 44th Olubadan 

* Installation holds September 26

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved the nomination of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

It was gathered that consequent upon the approval, the Olubadan-designate, Oba Ladoja, will be formally crowned as the 44th Olubadan at a coronation ceremony slated for Friday, September 26, 2025 at Mapo Hall in the ancient city.

It was also learnt that a delegation by the state government met with Ladoja and other members of the Olubadan-in-Council at his Bodija Ibadan residence Wednesday.

A media aide to Ladoja, Chief Adeola Oloko, who confirmed the meeting, said: “Oba Ladoja will be enthroned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, 26 September, 2025.”

The former Oyo State governor earlier on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the kingmakers at his private residence on Ondo Street, Old Bodija, Ibadan North Local Government.

The meeting, the first since his return following the demise of the former monarch, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, lasted for about two hours.

All roads are then expected to lead to the ancient city when indigenes, dignitaries and well-wishers will gather to witness the historic installation of Oba Ladoja as the new custodian of Ibadan’s rich cultural heritage.