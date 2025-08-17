Ogun Bye-Election: APC Wins Remo Federal Constituency Poll

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Princess Adesola Ayoola Elegbeji, was declared winner of the Remo Federal Constituency by-election held on Saturday in Ogun State

Elegbeji, secured victory across the three local government areas of Sagamu, Ikenne and Remo North.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Kazeem Olajide Bello, announced the results in the early hours of Sunday, declaring the APC candidate winner after polling 41,237 votes against his rival, Bolarinwa Oluwole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which recorded 14,324 votes. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) managed only 289 votes.

Breakdown of Results

Ikenne LGA

Accredited voters: 17,477

APC – 10,227

PDP – 5,595

ADC – 73

Remo North LGA

Accredited voters: 9,374

APC – 8,052

PDP – 992

ADC – 37

Sagamu LGA

Accredited voters: 32,574

APC – 22,958

PDP – 7,737

ADC – 179

Announcing the outcome of the election, Prof. Bello said the APC candidate, Elegbeji, fulfilled all requirements of the Electoral Act, having secured the highest number of votes.

Other returning officers who took part in the collation process were Prof. Richard Abayomi Sobayo (Sagamu), Dr. Akeem Adekunle Makinde (Ikenne), and Dr. Matthew Wheto (Remo North).