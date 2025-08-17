  • Wednesday, 20th August, 2025

Ogun Bye-Election: APC Wins Remo Federal Constituency Poll

Featured | 3 days ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Princess Adesola Ayoola Elegbeji, was declared winner of the Remo Federal Constituency by-election held on Saturday in Ogun State

Elegbeji, secured victory across the three local government areas of Sagamu, Ikenne and Remo North.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Kazeem Olajide Bello, announced the results in the early hours of Sunday, declaring the APC candidate winner after polling 41,237 votes against his rival, Bolarinwa Oluwole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which recorded 14,324 votes. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) managed only 289 votes.

Breakdown of Results

Ikenne LGA
Accredited voters: 17,477
APC – 10,227
PDP – 5,595
ADC – 73

Remo North LGA
Accredited voters: 9,374
APC – 8,052
PDP – 992
ADC – 37

Sagamu LGA
Accredited voters: 32,574
APC – 22,958
PDP – 7,737
ADC – 179

Announcing the outcome of the election, Prof. Bello said the APC candidate, Elegbeji, fulfilled all requirements of the Electoral Act, having secured the highest number of votes.

Other returning officers who took part in the collation process were Prof. Richard Abayomi Sobayo (Sagamu), Dr. Akeem Adekunle Makinde (Ikenne), and Dr. Matthew Wheto (Remo North).

