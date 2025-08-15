Senate to Focus on Bill Seeking PWD’s Access to Education, Jimoh Ibrahim Tells Commonwealth Parliament

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has informed the Commonwealth Parliament in Banjul, The Gambia, that the Nigerian Senate will focus on an improved bill for persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

The bill aims to enable PWD access education at all levels. Details of the bill also include provisions for health facilities and sustainable living.

Ibrahim said disability should not be seen as an unfortunate incident since the creator cannot be challenged.

“We must love them and make them happy and competitive in society,” he said.

Senator Ibrahim said in addition to the disability bill, President Bola Tinubu was tackling the challenges caused by deprivation resulting from the complexities of regional and ethnic issues in Nigeria through palliatives and resource balancing.

Ibrahim said this was the only way to build an egalitarian society that leads to sustainable development.

“Every country faces different specific problems and solutions that will improve legitimacy, they cannot be the same,” Senator Ibrahim argued.

He said that the universal declaration of human rights could only progress through innovation if it addresses issues of poverty and deprivation.

The lawmaker stated that unequal development within a federating state was a significant concern for justice and national security.

He recommended that the Commonwealth Parliament strengthens legislation on gender equality, children, and young people.

Senator Ibrahim emphasised that it was not only fundamental rights but also economic rights that ensures an excellent standard of living capable of supporting life.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Africa Region) is holding its 56th meeting in Banjul on the theme ‘Strengthening Democratic Governance and Reconciliation in Africa: Tackling Conflicts, Economic Shocks, and Climate Risks.’

Ibrahim advised CPA to ensure sufficient legislation to support the executive in mitigating risks from climate disasters that can cause severe deprivation, as witnessed in Ayetoro in Ondo South senatorial district.

“A case study of a harmonious relationship fostering sustainable growth is led by the Nigerian Senate, as exemplified by the Nigerian Senate President, Godswill Akpabio”, he said

Ibrahim represented the Senate and delivered a paper for the Nigerian Deputy Senate President at the conference. The Deputy Senate President suggested improved oversight functions and adequate budgeting for PWD.

Ibrahim expressed regret that the lack of data makes it difficult to determine the number and categories of PWD, and he encouraged the executive to act on the data bank.

Ibrahim told the Commonwealth leaders that part two of the Renew Hope agenda of President Tinubu offers incredible hope for persons living with disabilities.