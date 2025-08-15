Pinnick: Eagles Do Not Need Distractions Now Ahead World Cup Qualifiers 

Amidst pessimism in the land orchestrated by inabilities of the Home-based Eagles to successfully navigate their way through the group stage of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in East Africa to the knockout round, a past president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has urged Nigerians to stay positive that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Our players do not need any distraction at the moment. They need the support and prayers of all Nigerians,” began the former FIFA Council Member to THISDAY.

Pinnick stressed that in football and other sports, “Nigerians must learn to be true sportsmen and women by accepting defeat with equanimity and celebrate victory with eyes on the bigger picture.”

He further emphasised that the country’s football space does not need negative vibes for now as Super Eagles are preparing to fight for the ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

Eagles are currently trailing in fourth position in Group C of the African qualifiers on seven points from six matches. South Africa with threat of three points deduction for fielding an ineligible player are leaders on 13 points with Rwanda and Benin Republic both tied on eight points.

However, with the World Cup qualifiers resuming next month with Eagles having dates to keep with Rwanda and South Africa, Pinnick, insisted that what the team needs most now is prayers of all Nigerians for the country to succeed in winning the two games to stand any chance with the other two remaining matches later in the year.

“We need positive vibes around the team, not negative aura from the poor outing of the Super Eagles B team in CHAN. This is necessary to ensure that we qualify for the next World Cup.”

Pinnick recalled how he had lengthy positive talk with Super Falcons Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, a day before the Super Falcons played the WAFCON final against hosts Morocco. “The Falcons needed such talks at that material time. And it worked for the good of the nation. Now, Nigeria is proud winners of 10 out of 13 WAFCON competitions. That is something we all should be proud of.”

Pinnick commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the renewed hope given to sports men and women in the country through the reward system that he has introduced.

“This will make the works of Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade easier at the National Sports Commission (NSC). When sports men and women know that their efforts will be rewarded by an appreciative country, such athletes will be ready to give their all,” concludes the top sports administrator.