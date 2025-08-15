  • Friday, 15th August, 2025

LASUBEB Celebrates Retirees for Decades of Service to Education

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Funmi Ogundare 

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has honoured retirees in the basic education community who have reached the milestone age of 70 and above.

The programme, held at LASUBEB Multipurpose Hall, Maryland, drew dignitaries, retirees and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the enduring legacies and contributions of these education icons. 

It featured board games, goodwill messages, music, gift presentations, and heartfelt tributes that filled the hall with warmth and nostalgia.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the board, Dr. Hakeem Shittu, described the celebrants as pillars of wisdom whose decades of service have shaped countless lives and strengthened the foundations of basic education in the state. 

He commended their dedication, resilience and sacrifice, noting that their commitment continues to inspire both present and future educators. 

He also lauded the families of the honourees for their steadfast support, saying: “LASUBEB will continue to value and celebrate the contribution of those who have served meritoriously in the education sector.”

A board member, Mr. Owolabi Jamiu Falana, urged the pensioners to live healthily and joyfully, highlighting that each had devoted 35 years, equivalent to 12,783 days of service to the state.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, Mr. Balogun Shefiu, Chairman of the Nigerian Pensioners, Lagos State Chapter, expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for recognising senior citizens. 

He also appealed for the prompt payment of consequential arrears and a six-month palliative to cushion economic hardships.

