Kogi Outlines Plans to Make State Farmers  Richer

Kogi State Government is poised towards transforming the state’s agricultural sector and improving the livelihood of farmers through the recently signed Food for Lagos partnership, aimed at creating a robust food supply chain between Kogi and Lagos states.

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo has highlighted strategic steps being taken to actualize the economic potential of the food chain initiative in the state

Fanwo, in a statement issued in Lokoja, said that more than two weeks after signing the historic agreement with Lagos State, Governor Usman Ododo has begun implementing concrete measures to boost food production, improve infrastructure, and attract high-value investments into the state’s agricultural sector.

According to the Commissioner: “The governor didn’t just go there to sign papers. He has since returned home to roll up his sleeves and make the partnership a huge success. With the governor’s efforts, Kogi farmers will earn more from their agricultural produce”.

He revealed that the State Ministry of Agriculture has already mapped out key areas with comparative advantages for specific crops, ensuring that each region contributes meaningfully to the value chain. Kogi, he said, is already a leading producer of cassava in Nigeria and West Africa, and the administration is working hard to dominate other areas of food production.

“We are not just talking about being the food basket of the nation, we are taking real steps to become one,” Fanwo said.

He described Governor Ododo as a visionary leader who, from the outset of his administration, placed agriculture at the center of his development agenda.

“During his campaigns and in his inaugural speech, he emphasized the need for Kogi to be self-sufficient in food production. Today, he is fulfilling that promise”, he emphasised.

Fanwo also highlighted major government-backed programmes such as RAAMP (Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project), which is facilitating the rehabilitation of rural roads to improve access to markets, and ACReSAL (Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes), which is channeling investments into rural farming communities.

“Agriculture in Kogi is receiving the biggest attention it has ever received,” Fanwo affirmed, adding, “Our youth and women from Ibaji to Gegu and Egbe are now fully involved in the agricultural revival sweeping across the state.”

He noted that the state’s growing success in combating rural insecurity has contributed to increased farming activity and boosted confidence among local farmers.

The Information Commissioner said the Food for Lagos Project is a game-changer, not only for food supply in Nigeria’s largest city but also for wealth creation and economic empowerment in Kogi State.

“With sustained implementation, this partnership will make Kogi farmers richer and the state stronger economically,” Fanwo said.