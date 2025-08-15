FG Approves N4.2 Billion Research Grant for 158 Projects in One Year

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The federal government has approved a grant of N4.2 billion for 158 research projects under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fund 2024 grant cycle.

The government further revealed that it has disbursed no fewer than N22.7 billion as student loans to 215,514 students in universities and other higher institutions as at August 2025.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the 21-year Groundbreaking Pioneer Research in Psychology and Life Management by Prof. Vivian Kosoko Mottohmigan, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said the approved research grant is part of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to supporting research development — such as Prof. Kosoko’s pioneering contributions to the body of knowledge in Africa and globally.

Represented by the Director of Public Affairs, Effiong Abia, the SGF said the event is not just about unveiling the outcome of an intellectual inquiry; it marks the beginning of an era that could revolutionise how humanity understands human behaviour, personal growth, and life management in society.

This field of study, he said, is undoubtedly critical to national development, as it touches on mental resilience, decision-making capacity, and the productivity of the citizenry.

The former governor of Benue State stated that, if well utilised, practitioners in this field of study can significantly contribute to national advancement in areas such as the economy, food security, human capacity development, national security, and leadership selection in elective public offices.

He said, “Some of the thematic research areas focus on Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation; Humanities; and the Social Sciences. The federal government has approved the establishment of 18 innovation and entrepreneurship hubs across various tertiary institutions.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) was established in 2024, and as at August 2025, N22.7 billion has been disbursed as institutional student loans to 215,514 students across numerous universities and higher education institutions.

“This administration’s intervention reflects a multidimensional commitment to boosting applied research aligned with national priorities; accelerating innovation and technological entrepreneurship; expanding access to higher education through loans; and building digital and technical capacity at scale.”

He urged all researchers to take advantage of these government grants and contribute significantly not only to the body of knowledge but also to national development.

In his goodwill message at the event, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, stressed that Prof. Kosoko’s career has been a testament to professionalism, innovation, and unwavering dedication to academic excellence globally.

Noting that her leadership has inspired many and helped shape the landscape of academia in Nigeria, the Executive Secretary said: “The research reflects not only her accomplishments but also the enduring legacy she continues to build.

“It provides valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities within the field of education, offering practical solutions and forward-looking perspectives that will serve as a guiding light for future generations in the academic world.”

Earlier in her remarks, the researcher, Prof. Vivian Kosoko Mottohmigan, stated that her research will contribute significantly to the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.