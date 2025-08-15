Abia to Host 224 Athletes in Two Para-Badminton Championships

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State has said that arrangements have peaked as it prepares to host two landmark para-badminton tournaments with participating athletes drawn from 20 countries.

The sporting events scheduled to hold from September 30 to October 12, 2025 in Umuahia, the capital city, are the Maiden Abia Para Badminton International and the All-Africa Para Badminton Championships.

Speaking at the official Media and Marketing Reveal held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Abia State Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, who chairs the Main Organising Committee, described the tournament as a “historic turning point” for sports in the region.

He said that the competitions have been endorsed by both the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA), adding that it marked the first time such high-profile para-badminton events would take place in Nigeria.

Organised by the Badminton Federation of Nigeria and the Abia State Badminton Association, in collaboration with the Abia State Government and the National Sports Commission (NSC), Emetu said that the events were “designed to showcase inclusivity, athletic excellence, and international cooperation”.

“Hosting these championships is more than a sporting achievement. It is a statement of our capacity, hospitality, and vision. We are proud to pioneer para-badminton on this scale in Nigeria,” said Emetu.

He stated that over 224 athletes representing 20 countries are expected to compete in the twin tournaments, noting that a host of sports officials, media professionals, and fans from across Africa and beyond would also add colour to the championships.

According to the Abia Deputy Governor, the tournaments constitute a significant milestone not only for Abia State, but also for African sports development.

He said that Abia would earn some benefits by hosting the events as it would stimulate growth in tourism, hospitality, and transport, while serving as a platform to inspire young people and promote social inclusion.

Emetu lauded the administration of Governor Alex Otti’s administration for its dedication to inclusive sports policies, noting that the tournaments symbolize Abia’s commitment to enabling equal opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

“Talent knows no physical limitation. Every athlete deserves the chance to compete, inspire, and excel on the global stage,” he stated.

Abia State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba, announced that Government had released dedicated funding for the events to ensure successful hosting of the sporting events.

He said that arrangements include the purchase of a specialized mobility bus and the acquisition of Africa’s first para-badminton-specific maintenance equipment, which would improve accessibility and set new standards for para-sports on the continent.

“We are not just hosting; we are setting benchmarks for how para-sports should be approached in Africa,” Ananaba enthused.

Joining virtually, Francis Orbih, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria(BFN), Francis Orbih, who joined the media conference virtually, lauded Governor Otti for his promotion of Badminton, including his sponsorship of Abia’s contingent to the World Para-Badminton Championships.

He said that Otti’s “huge support for para-badminton is unprecedented”, adding, “the BFN pledges its full support for this championships”.

The 2nd Vice-President of BFN and National Coordinator for Para-Badminton, Ekeoma Samuel, confirmed that all logistics, venues, and international obligations had been met, hence “Umuahia is ready for the historic hosting”.