With Planning, Nigeria’s Huge Population Can Become Viable Asset , Says Oyebanji

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has declared that Nigeria’s huge population can be converted into a positively impactful national asset if the policy formulators design effective economic framework that can cater for all citizens.

Oyebanji said it was in recognition of this fact that his government fashioned its six- point agenda in a manner that encapsulates policies that effectively cater for the four million population of Ekiti State, without exclusion.

The governor made the remarks in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, at a sensitization seminar on National Population Policy on Sustainable Development for Chairmen of Local Governments, security agencies, traditional rulers and religious leaders.

It was organised by the Ekiti State Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government Affairs and a respectable organisation, under the nomenclature: Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN).

Oyebanji, represented by his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, said it is imperative for policy of any nation to be responsive to fertility and mortality rates, migration and emigration, quality of lives, overall sustainable development and the total well-being of the population.

“Population growth can be advantageous or otherwise, depending on how we plan for it.

“With effective planning, Nigeria continuous population increase can become a recognisable viable tool to promote forward-thinking society, where population growth is celebrated as a vital asset”.

Speaking further, the governor added that his administration has through ingenious decision making, facilitated improved standards of living, reduce poverty, inequality, boost health care, ensured environmental protection and promote social inclusion.

Oyebanji stated that other areas where his policies have made remarkable impacts in the lives of the populace are exposure of productive population to innovations and promotion of sustainable development goals.

Seeking partnership with the stakeholders, the governor, said: “We earnestly as a government seeks your support and involvement to contribute in no small ways in ensuring implementation of fruitful policies that are diverse and dynamic in having a well developed population that can add values to our state”.

In her submission, the Ekiti State Statistician-General, Mrs Dasola Ojo, averred that accurate population data, is mandatory for any State to help in economic and socio political planning for all the citizens.

Ojo stated that, with accurate population data, a state government can effectively plan for the security of lives and property of the people and ensure even distribution of public amenities across geographical areas.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, Hon. Kwamoti Laori, said time has come for the country to start planning about having accurate population data, saying no nation can achieve development without this deft policy.

Laori, who is the PPFN National Chairman, said: “If we manage our population very well, we are going to be better for it. I am particularly happy that our traditional rulers, religious leaders and chairmen of Local governments are involved in this seminar. They are agents of change. I know that what we are going to learn here today we help in developing Ekiti”.

The Chairman of Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers and Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Samuel Adejimi Adu Alagbado, remarked that besides enhancing government’s planning, accurate population data could drive industrial development, by guiding the investors to make decisions that can bolster the growth of businesses.

Oba Adu said the council will give all the required support to the government and other partners in ensuring that accurate data is prepared for the state for rapid socio-economic development.