THE INTERCEPTION OF PROTECTED BIRDS

Nigeria should do more to protect its wildlife

The interception by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of a consignment of more than 1,620 endangered birds at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos indicates that this age-old illicit trade is still alive and thriving. And it poses a huge threat to Nigeria’s biodiversity and security. The birds consisted of ringneck parakeet’s parrots and green and yellow fronted canaries. They are protected species. Transporting them legally to Kuwait would have required proper documentation and permit from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). But despite being a signatory to CITES treaty, Nigeria has over the years become a notorious hub and transit route for illegal wildlife trafficking.

There are legal procedures for moving birds or other biological resources from one country to another. And it is not a crime if done with the proper permits. For example, if a parrot species no longer exists in Kuwait but is found in Nigeria, Kuwait can apply to reintroduce it. The request is sent to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then to the Ministry of Environment, and finally to the Federal Department of Forestry, where the CITES desk is located. Scientists there will assess the request, and if approved, the origin and destination of the birds are recorded, customs in both countries are informed, and the birds undergo health checks before being transported, according to the explanation by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF). Since no such process was followed, the intercepted birds were being smuggled out of Nigeria.

Wildlife crime is often underestimated by law enforcement officers who may see it as harmless. However, it is linked to other serious crimes, including insurgency and banditry. For instance, according to the NCF, an elephant tusk can sell for about $20,000, and certain rare birds for $40,000. With $40,000—about ₦60 million—armed groups can buy many AK-47 rifles, which cost around ₦1.5 million each. This shows how wildlife trafficking can directly fund violence. Tracing where these birds came from can also reveal areas where armed groups operate, since the birds are taken from the wild. Unfortunately, Nigeria is both a source and a transit country for wildlife trafficking.

The NCS has said the birds will be handed over to the National Parks Service (NPS), as directed by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, which is important to prevent them from re-entering the illegal trade. While wildlife can be used sustainably, it must follow legal procedures and avoid overexploitation. To regulate biodiversity conservation in Nigeria, we have the Endangered Species Act of 2004, which incorporates CITES principles, and the National Park Service Act. These are the main laws protecting these species. Meanwhile, the West Africa spokesperson for an international non-governmental organization, ‘Wild Africa’, has described the seizure as a sign of positive change in the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking, as Nigeria is a major hub in the global trade in protected species. The NCF has said it would visit the Customs to study the seized birds to profile them but authorities in the country should do more.

While the Ministry of Environment handles policy, enforcement is done by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), an agency established to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment. It functions as a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Environment and is responsible for enforcing environmental laws, regulations, and standards. This is therefore not just a case about birds, it is about security, biodiversity conservation, and Nigeria’s international obligations. Wildlife crime should be taken seriously, with strong cooperation among security agencies to combat it.

While we commend the NCS for the seizure, we urge Nigerians to take more seriously the issue of environmental sustainability.