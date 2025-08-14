Organisers Call for Entry as Process for NMA 2025 Begins

Raheem Akingbolu

The Board of the annual Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA) has announced the commencement of this year’s edition of the Awards, with entries officially opening on August 15, 2025, and closing on Monday, September 30, this year.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the awards secretariat also announced the decision, of the organisers, to give a ‘15% early bird discount’ for individuals and organizations, submitting entries by Thursday, September 5, 2025.

The secretariat assured that the Awards, now in its fourth year, will continue to live up to its objectives of recognising and rewarding outstanding performance, innovation, and impact, across the nation’s dynamic marketing landscape.

It explained that this year’s thematic focus, woven around ‘Driving Impact, Inspiring Change’, underscores the Awards’ mission of celebrating marketing that not only delivers measurable business results, but also shapes culture, society, and the future of brands.

“We are excited to spotlight the ideas, campaigns, and individuals pushing the boundaries of excellence in marketing across Nigeria,” it added.