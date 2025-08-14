Group Urges Nigerians in the UK to Work Closely with Local Councillors

Sunday Okobi

An organisation, Patronage of Nigerians United Kingdom(UK), has urged Nigerians in Diaspora to appreciate, honour, and work more closely with their local elected representatives in the UK.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Manchester, UK, the President of the group and former Ogun State gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 election, Adewale Omoniyi, praised four Nigerian-heritage councillors in Greater Manchester and Trafford for their outstanding contributions to community welfare.

According to him, these councillors have not only championed community projects but have also stepped in personally to resolve urgent issues, including preventing deportations, assisting stranded Nigerian students with accommodation.Offering mentorship and training, creating job opportunities, and supporting victims of Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) scams.

The statement noted that the four councillors recognised are: Councillor Erinma Bell (Labour, Moss Side, Manchester), a veteran community activist known for grassroots initiatives and public safety campaigns; Councillor Olusegun Ogunbambo (Labour, Higher Blackley, Manchester)-active in youth mentorship and advocacy for immigrant rights; Councillor Chioma Mgbeokwere (Labour, Pendlebury and Clifton, Salford), involved in educational support programmes and housing advocacy, and Councillor Oladimeji Sorinwa (Labour, Carrington, Trafford)-supports local enterprise initiatives and welfare support for new migrants.

The president of the group, who also served as Special Assistant to the Ogun State governor between 2003 and 2007, noted that while Nigerians are often quick to shower political leaders back home with awards, the representatives serving them in the UK deserve equal, if not greater, recognition.

He said: “Here in the UK, it is these local representatives we turn to in moments of crisis, and they have never failed to stand by us.”

A formal letter of appreciation signed by the group’s Secretary, Chief Olagoke Oladosu, was presented during the meeting.

In the letter, Omoniyi promised closer collaboration with these councillors and other Nigerian-heritage representatives not only in the UK but across the world. The Patronage of Nigerians UK said it will be working to formalise recognition initiatives, including potential annual awards for Diaspora representatives who make exceptional contributions to their communities.