Gov Aliyu Hosts NYSC DG, Pledges Support for Scheme

Onuminya Innocent





The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General O. O Nafiu, has commended the governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu, for his administration’s unwavering support to the NYSC scheme in the state.

General Nafiu made the commendation during an official working visit to Sokoto State, where he met with Governor Aliyu and other top government officials.

The visit was part of the NYSC Director General’s routine tour to engage with critical stakeholders and strengthen the scheme’s relationships with state governments.

During his meeting with Governor Aliyu, General Nafiu expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the state government’s kind gestures towards the NYSC scheme.

These gestures include the recent approval for the renovation of Wamakko Camp, provision of office vehicles and accommodations, and the upward review of corps members’ state allowances from N5,000 to N10,000.

“The NYSC scheme remains grateful for your administration’s resolve to prioritize the welfare and security of our corps members,” General Nafiu said. “Your support has been instrumental in ensuring the success of our programs and activities in Sokoto State.”

Governor Aliyu in his response welcomed General Nafiu and his entourage, emphasizing the role of the NYSC in nation-building.

He noted that the NYSC scheme has been a vital component of Nigeria’s national development strategy, providing opportunities for young graduates to contribute to the growth and development of the country.

The governor also announced that his administration has approved N1.1 billion for the total renovation of the Wamakko Permanent Orientation Camp, a move that is expected to enhance the living conditions and training facilities for corps members deployed to the state.

General Nafiu also paid a visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto, Major General I.A Ajose, where he extended his gratitude for the tremendous support the NYSC scheme has received from the division.

“The NYSC scheme has been enjoying tremendous support from the 8 Division, under the able leadership of Major General I.A Ajose,” General Nafiu said. “I assure you that the cordial relationship between the NYSC and the Nigerian Army will continue to wax stronger.”

The visit was attended by other top officials, including the Sokoto State Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board, Hajiya Hadiza Galadima; the Director of Information and Public Relations, Madam Caroline Embu; and the Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Engineer Mustapha Muhammad Kofar Marke.

The NYSC Director General’s visit to Sokoto State is a testament to the scheme’s commitment to strengthening its relationships with state governments and critical stakeholders.

The visit is expected to further enhance the NYSC scheme’s operations in Sokoto State and promote the welfare and security of corps members deployed to the state.