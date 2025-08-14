FIRS Boss: Armed Forces Critical for Tax Revenue Success

•Funding key to purchase of heavy, quality armament, says CDS

James Emejo in Abuja





Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, yesterday, hailed the nation’s armed forces and other security personnel for their dedication in securing the country.

Adedeji said President Bola Tinubu’s security agenda was yielding concrete results.

He also declared that for the first time in a long while, FIRS had been able to meet its 2025 tax revenue target for the oil and gas sector, alluding to the relative peace in the oil producing communities as well as the remarkable reduction in oil theft.

The FIRS chairman spoke when the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and his team paid him a visit at Revenue House, Abuja.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, Adedeji attributed the increase in tax revenue from oil production activities to the peace in the Niger Delta, which led to greater profits for the oil companies and higher tax revenue for the federation.

He said the development was in line with Tinubu’s avowed commitment to taxing prosperity and not poverty, adding that prosperity can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace.

Adedeji highlighted the importance of stakeholders in the security sector to the sustenance of peace in the country.

He said, “The armed forces are critical stakeholders and you are central to the sustenance of peace in the country. The Coordinating Director, Large Tax Group made a presentation at the management meeting today on tax collection to date.

“And I am glad to say that, for the first time in a long while, we met our oil and gas target which is actually as a result of the peace that has been maintained where oil and gas facilities are located. And this is because production is happening and companies are making more profit from it.

“To strengthen the morale of our security operatives, President Bola Tinubu is committed to your welfare as well as giving them state-of-the-art equipment and machinery to work with.”

Adedeji added, “Just a month ago, the president approved the disbursement of a huge amount of money for 1,550 units of housing estate for security personnel. This underscores that the president appreciates what you are doing for the country. And as you can see now, you are also critical to our success.”

He also pledged to support the successful hosting of the forthcoming African summit for Chiefs of Defence Staff, to be hosted by Nigeria in Abuja.

He said, “We will always be open to collaborate in order to sustain peace, to increase prosperity and develop our dear nation. On behalf of the president and all of us at FIRS, we thank you for the good job you are doing in maintaining peace and safety for all of us.”

Speaking earlier, Musa commended the management team of the tax agency for rallying resources for the country to meet its needs and fund the operations of the armed forces.

He said since Adedeji assumed office as head of FIRS, “We have seen changes, very remarkable changes.

“For us in the armed forces, we are nothing without funds. To even buy the good big guns we are carrying will be difficult without the funding.”

The CDS said, “So, I want to say thank you. Over the years, you have made our job a lot easier, although we keep on asking for more.

“I think that is the goal in support of Mr President in Nigeria. This is because without the funds made available, nothing can work. We have seen that revenue has increased. In fact, I think almost tenfold.

“And we can see new initiatives being introduced that are also making a very positive impact. And it is the boldness that actually has encouraged us in what we are doing.”

Musa also said, “And that is why we are putting everything we have in order to support and ensure there is peace and security in the country.

“We are hosting the maiden edition of the African Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference in Abuja. It’s the maiden edition and it is happening between 25th and 27th August, 2025. Since it has never been done before, this is an avenue to showcase Nigeria to Africa and to the world.

“Over time, we have been attending. Last year, I was in Botswana. The other year, I was in Côte d’Ivoire where it was organised by the United States. With what we have seen with their security architecture, we felt that if we don’t blow our own trumpet; if you don’t sit down and handle your own situation yourself, nobody will.”

He said, “Most of these countries that always come and lie that they want to support us also create these problems that we try to solve. So having them organise these things for us is just like you are going to talk to the devil.

“So, in line with that, we feel it is important that we’re able to call all chiefs of defence staff in Africa. Let us come as brothers and sisters and discuss African problems so that we can provide an African solution to them.”