Winners of 2025 Mike Okonkwo Essay Emerge, to Receive Prizes September 4

A student of Bloombreeds School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Davina Phillips, 15; Aniki Emmanuella Onizi of Babcock High School, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State, 16; and Maryam Opeyemi llyas, of Isawo Comprehensive High School, Ikorodu, Lagos, 15, have emerged winners of the 2025 Mike Okonkwo Annual Essay Competition for Secondary School Students in Nigeria.

The Chief Examiner, Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo, said that Phillips moved from fourth position in the first round, to the first in the second round. She scored 70 per cent in the first round and 80 per cent in the second to secure the tally of 75 per cent.

The first runner-up, Onizi, with final tally of 68 per cent, scored 75 per cent in the first round, while Ilyas, from came third with 66 per cent in the final tally, but scored 71 per cent in the first round.

Ezeigbo revealed that after going through the submissions, the best five essays were selected and a second physical round stage was organised on a different topic to see the extent that the students would confirm their abilities in a more regulated examination environment.

The Ezeigbo observed that the 2025 competition was good in the sense that the students demonstrated a clear understanding of the adult-themed issues at hand, consequently responded in writing.

“As usual, a substantial number revealed evidence of collaboration with peers and copying from internet, textbooks and other sources,” said Ezeigbo. “It was easy to reach this conclusion because the imprints of sources were uncreatively left behind in the bodies of the essays submitted.”

Ezeigbo further emphasized that, “similarly, we noticed the use of artificial intelligence in the generation of much of the content examined. This shows that our students are doing well by consulting sources that have become inevitable in knowledge generation and transmission.

“However, teachers must let them know how to use materials creatively and intelligently for the purposes of verification and validation.”

For their achievements, Philips will receive a cheque for N1 million and a laptop for herself, while her school will be awarded a set of computers. Aniki will get a cheque for N500,000 and a laptop for herself, with her school also receiving a set of computers. Ilyas will receive a cheque for N400,000 and a laptop for herself, and a computer set for her school. The remaining finalists will each receive a consolation prize of N50,000.

The prizes will be presented to the winners at the Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture Series at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, on September 4, 2025.

The Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition was launched in 2004 as part of the celebrations commemorating the birthday of the Presiding Bishop of TREM, Dr. Mike Okonkwo. The competition was established to make a meaningful contribution to the development of the Nigerian education sector.

For 19 years, Dr. Mike Okonkwo has remained committed to this cause, using his God-given abilities, strength, and resources to bless the younger generation in their pursuit of academic excellence.

The competition has sparked a heightened interest in research, extensive reading and constructive writing among participating students. In addition to enkindling a passion for reading and writing, the competition provides students with a platform to express their views on crucial issues, impacting the socio-economic development of our nation.

It has also played a role in advancing ICT development in secondary schools, particularly within government-owned institutions. Winners from both government and private schools have been consistently rewarded with both in-kind and cash gifts.

Okonkwo, the chief sponsor and visionary behind the programme, remains confident that Nigerian youths can compete at par with their peers in developed nations.