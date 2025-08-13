UNILAG Housing Centre, REDAN Train, Certify Developers

Bennett Oghifo

The Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development, University of Lagos (CHSD-UNILAG), has collaborated with the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) to train housing developers in the country on what they need to know in the industry.

These developers, who received online classes, also visited construction sites and at the end of the raining were given certificates of proficiency.

Besides the visits to real estate project sites, they were at the offices of some regulatory agencies where they got a list of what they are required to know in the housing sector.

Specifically, for five weeks, participants had intensive online sessions, and two days of site visits and to the Lagos State Bureau of Lands; Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, and to Eko Atlantic City.

The training was conducted by industry experts and government officials who gave them perspectives on policies, compliance, valuation, and project finance.

At the presentation of certificates to those who were trained, the Director, CHSD-UNILAG, Prof. Timothy Nubi said the training was necessary to reestablish the professionalism of the members, which was the reason the association was formed.

Professor Nubi said, “REDAN started from my office with Baba Lateef Jakande as the president, and I was vice president southwest. We thank God for the size that REDAN has grown to. But you know, as you grow it’s possible to deviate, and actually, those that are joining, they might not really understand the mission and vision of the organisation. So we see all comers in the industry.

“For years, we’ve witnessed a lack of professionalism and a trust deficit in the real estate sector. This programme will help correct that by instilling knowledge and accountability.”

Nubi said there was a “need to restructure the organisation to ensure standard practice,” because of public outcry about substandard housing construction and other condemnableactivities.

He said, “People are now saying that the average REDAN member is a scammer, which is not good for the industry. Recently, there have been numerous demolitions of properties across the country because many players do not follow the regulations.”

The President of REDAN, Akintoye Adeoye, said the certification programme is part of the association’s long-term agenda to “clean up the real estate industry, equip developers with the right tools, and position Nigeria’s housing sector on the path of global best practices.

“Real estate is not just about building. It’s about doing so legally, ethically, and sustainably.

“This scheme ensures that developers are not only trained but also closely monitored, as ignorance can be very costly. There has been a gap in the industry due to the absence of structured training for members. “We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the university, which enabled it to design a curriculum for the programme,” he said.

REDAN stated that “the programme is not revenue-driven but rather a strategic response to the unregulated sprawl of estates and rising developer misconduct in urban centres.”

According to him, “A well-regulated real estate industry is a catalyst for national development. “This certification is just the beginning.”

Chairman of the CHSD-UNILAG Advisory Board, Prof. Oluwole Familoni, advised the trained developers to uphold the institution’s reputation and to act professionally during construction.