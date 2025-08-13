Ribadu: Tinubu ‘ll Continue to Strengthen NDLEA in Fight Against Drug Abuse

President Bola Tinubu will continue to strengthen the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) because of its strategic value to the success of the country’s national security architecture.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, said this in his remarks at the inauguration of 48 new vehicles distributed to strategic commands and formations of NDLEA on Wednesday in Abuja .

The NSA also commended the NDELA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), and his team for their sustained commitment, discipline and energy.

Ribadu noted that under Marwa, NDLEA has become a result-oriented force, addressing the grave threats posed by illicit drugs that undermine our national security, social stability and public health.

“Under his watch, NDLEA has become a result-oriented force addressing the grave threats posed by illicit drugs that undermine our national security, social stability and public health.

“This event is not just about commissioning vehicles, without the mobility to swiftly reach danger points, intercept traffickers and move resources where they are most needed, our fight is severely constrained.

“The link between drug trafficking and insecurity is systemic. Criminal gangs thrive on drug profits, Insurgents and armed groups fund their activities with it.

“Countless young Nigerians fall victim to addiction, with devastating consequences for families and communities.This is why the renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President prioritises drug control as a pillar of our national security strategy, “he said.

Ribadu emphasised that the president’s unwavering support through funding, inter-agency cooperation, and policy alignment had directly enabled the milestone.

He said that the vehicles would be deployed nationwide to amplify NDLEA’s operational presence, strengthen deterrence and ensure that no trafficker escapes justice.

“As the lead agency for drug control, arrest, seizure and investigation and prosecution, NDLEA will continue to receive the full backing of the Office of National Security Adviser.

“This will also coordinate its efforts with other security and regulatory agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Customs Service, NAFDAC,” he added.

The NSA, however, challenged NDLEA officers to view the inauguration as a call to action: to do more, remain vigilant, act within the law and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

“The NDLEA is not only building lives, but also restoring dignity and shaping national policy. In light of the pandemic, this commissioning is a call to action.

“Use these resources responsibly, act within the law, and remain vigilant,” he maintained.

In his welcome address, Marwa said that the event was symbolic of the continuous effort to reposition the agency as a modern, efficient and respected organisation.

This, he said, was as well as a reflection of the sustained commitment of the Tinubu’s administration to equipping institutions that stand on the front line of the country’s national security and public health.

“To that extent, today’s event is a milestone, as NDLEA is now counted among a distinguished group of security and drug law enforcement agencies around the world.

“NDLEA is not only visible in its operations but equally respected and making impacts,” he emphasised.

The NDELA boss expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his unwavering and strategic support for the Agency.

He said that the procurement of the vehicles was made possible by the fiscal backing of this administration, which continued to demonstrate strong resolve in addressing the root causes of insecurity and social dislocation.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the president has prioritised national stability, institutional reform and the safety of every Nigerian life. That trust motivates us to deliver even more,” he added.

A total of 38 SUVs were distributed to Zonal Commands, Strategic Commands and State Commands across the country while 10 sedan cars were given to 10 directorates. (NAN)