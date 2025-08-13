Nigeria’s Food Inflation Crisis: What We Must Do Differently

By Ugo Inyama

Hunger in Nigeria is no longer a distant concern. It has become a pressing national emergency. From displacement camps in Borno to abandoned farmlands in Zamfara, from underfed schoolchildren in Katsina to struggling families in Lagos, millions are finding it increasingly difficult to access basic nutrition — not because food is unavailable, but because it is now beyond reach for many.

As of June 2025, Nigeria’s food inflation rate stood at 45.4% — the highest in nearly two decades (National Bureau of Statistics, 2025). According to a national household survey, over 63% of families report eating less than they need. This challenge cuts across regions and income brackets. It is no longer confined to the rural poor; even middle-income earners, civil servants, and small business owners are being affected. The scale of the problem demands a coordinated, inclusive national response.

The World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that over 31 million Nigerians are currently facing acute food insecurity, with many unsure of where their next meal will come from (WFP, 2024). In Katsina State alone, at least 652 children have died from malnutrition since January 2025 (Médecins Sans Frontières, 2025). These are tragic losses that speak to the depth of the crisis. While data helps shape interventions, these numbers represent real lives and futures lost.

Several underlying issues are driving this crisis: persistent insecurity, climate change, decades of underinvestment in agriculture, and gaps in policy implementation. The federal government’s recent allocation of ₦200 billion to enhance food security is commendable (NAN, 2025). However, for this initiative to succeed, it must be underpinned by efficiency, transparency, and timely delivery. The funds should directly support food producers, transport networks, nutrition centres, and the most vulnerable communities — with minimal leakages or administrative delays.

Urgency is key. The WFP has warned that unless emergency funding is secured, it may be forced to suspend food aid to 1.3 million people in the Northeast by August (WFP, July 2025). Nigeria must not become over-reliant on external aid for a challenge that is essentially domestic. While international partnerships are useful, long-term food security depends on national resilience and sustainable systems.

Insecurity remains one of the greatest obstacles. In regions like Benue, Zamfara, and Kaduna, farming has been disrupted by banditry, herder-farmer clashes, and communal violence. When farmers are displaced and markets become unsafe, the rural economy collapses. According to the International Crisis Group (2024), these disruptions have seriously weakened Nigeria’s food production and distribution chains. Restoring peace in farming communities is essential to restoring food security.

Climate change is also exacerbating vulnerabilities. Irregular rainfall, floods, and droughts continue to disrupt agricultural activities. Yet over 80% of Nigerian agriculture remains dependent on rain (FAO, 2023). Policies such as the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) are a good starting point, but implementation must now focus on irrigation infrastructure, drought-resistant crops, and training in climate-smart farming techniques.

Another major challenge is post-harvest loss. As much as 50% of perishable food in Nigeria is lost before reaching markets due to poor roads, inadequate storage facilities, and fragmented supply chains (World Bank, 2023). This is a technical and infrastructural issue that can be addressed with the right investments. Strengthening logistics, cold storage, and rural transport systems — and supporting smallholder cooperatives — will go a long way in reducing waste and improving market access.

In the end, hunger is not just a humanitarian issue — it is a governance challenge. Over 12 million children in Nigeria are stunted due to chronic malnutrition (UNICEF, 2024). This is not just about food; it is about health, education, productivity, and long-term national development. Food insecurity should be tracked and reported with the same intensity as inflation or GDP growth. Accountability must be built into our food systems, with clear roles for local, state, and federal authorities.

Tackling food insecurity requires a whole-of-government approach, supported by private sector partners, civil society, and international allies. But it must begin with political will, and a clear commitment to putting people — especially the most vulnerable — at the centre of economic planning.

With the right interventions, Nigeria can reverse this crisis.

No Nigerian should go to bed hungry. Not one.

*Ugo Inyama is Commentator on African Affairs and Digital Governance