NAF Says Its Airstrikes Eliminated 592 Terrorist Fighters in Eight Months

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday revealed that eight months of coordinated air interdictions by the Air Component of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, led to the killing of no fewer than 592 terrorist fighters.

The Service also disclosed the coordinated airstrikes obliterated over 372 enemy assets during the period under review.

Unveiling these figures during a courtesy visit to the Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, stated that the troops’ achievements over eight months far outnumbered their impressive records for the whole of 2024.

He said, “Backed by an upgraded fleet and precision night-strike capabilities, NAF aircraft executed 798 combat sorties, clocking over 1,500 operational flight hours in the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.”

The operations, he said, had crippled terrorist mobility and logistics by destroying 206 technical vehicles and 166 key logistics hubs deep in hostile territory.

“This year, our air war is faster, sharper, and more surgical. We are taking out high-value targets, crippling their logistics, and hunting down every cell that threatens the peace of the North-East.

From Gonori to Rann, Dikwa to Damboa, Azir to Mallam Fatori, NAF air power has pounded terrorist strongholds with coordinated day-and-night operations, delivering devastating strikes in some of the most difficult terrain,” Air Marshal Abubakar.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, noted the operational visit underscores the NAF’s unwavering commitment to national defence—leveraging air power, intelligence, and collaborative partnerships to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians.

The CAS further disclosed the offensive had been boosted by the deployment of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, capable of precision and night missions; Mi-171 helicopters for medical evacuation and logistics; and enhanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms for round-the-clock target tracking.

He added that a new Mi-35 gunship was expected to further intensify close air support for ground troops in the theatre.

Air Marshal Abubakar also applauded several initiatives of the Borno State Government while particularly praising the “Borno Model” — a community-driven, non-kinetic engagement approach combined with hard-hitting military action.

He said the model had proved to be a winning formula in the ongoing counter-insurgency campaign.

“We are winning this war in the air, on the ground, and in the hearts of the people,” he said.

The CAS also inspected facilities at the NAF Base in Maiduguri, where he engaged with aircrew and ground crew, urging them to maintain their relentless efforts.

He was also briefed on the ongoing operational activities of the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

In his remarks, Governor Zulum praised the NAF for its sustained air support in degrading terrorist capabilities and protecting communities.

“The Nigerian Air Force has been a steadfast partner in our fight against insurgency. Your operations have saved countless lives and allowed our communities to begin rebuilding. The people of Borno State recognise your sacrifices and stand firmly behind you,” he said.