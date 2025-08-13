Japan’s US$200,000 Donation: WFP Provides Vital Nutrition Assistance to 2,848 Pregnant, Lactating Mothers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Nigeria was able to reach 2,848 pregnant and lactating women with vital nutrition assistance in 2024 with the contribution of over US$200,000 from the government of Japan.

WFP, in a statement on Tuesday, lamented, “In North-east Nigeria, the impact of conflict continues to disproportionately affect women, leaving many in urgent need of humanitarian support.

“Malnutrition remains a critical concern, especially among pregnant women who face increased vulnerability due to displacement, limited access to healthcare, and food insecurity.”

The statement added, “In this challenging context, targeted nutrition interventions are not just essential – they are lifesaving.”

Appreciating the kind gesture, Head of Communications for WFP in Nigeria, Chi , stated, “This support enabled the delivery of fortified foods and community-based nutrition education to affected populations at a time of record hunger in the region. The impact of this partnership represents a renewed sense of hope for women striving to survive amidst adversity.”

Lael stated, “Presently, at least five million people in Nigeria’s North-east are facing extreme hunger, with women and girls being the most vulnerable. Despite deepening funding cuts and surging security challenges, WFP remains on ground, striving to deliver hope, save lives and change lives.”