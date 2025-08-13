  • Tuesday, 12th August, 2025

British Council’s Film Lab Africa Spotlights Nigerian Filmmakers at ASIS

Business | 22 seconds ago

NumeEkeghe

The British Council’s Film Lab Africa, in collaboration with the Sterling One Foundation, showcased the work of emerging Nigerian filmmakers at an exclusive screening during the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2025, underscoring the strategic role of the creative industry in driving economic transformation and amplifying Africa’s voice on the global stage.

The event convened stakeholders from across the public, private, and development sectors to examine how film and television can be leveraged as economic drivers, cultural preservation tools, and platforms for global competitiveness.

Opening the evening, Head of Arts and Culture at the British Council Nigeria,Harry Kesiena,  underscored the creative industry’s vital role in Africa’s development agenda.

Delivering the keynote address, the Country Director of the British Council Nigeria and West Africa Cluster Lead, Donna McGowan stressed the importance of building sustainable structures to support talent.

Director of Programmes at the British Council Nigeria, ChikodiOnyemerela, highlighted the impact of long-term, skills-based development initiatives. CEO of Sterling One Foundation and co-convener of the Africa Social Impact Summit, Mrs. OlapejuIbekwe, commended the British Council’s commitment to nurturing African storytellers. She further called for the deeper integration of the creative economy into Africa’s broader development strategies.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.