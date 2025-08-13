British Council’s Film Lab Africa Spotlights Nigerian Filmmakers at ASIS

NumeEkeghe

The British Council’s Film Lab Africa, in collaboration with the Sterling One Foundation, showcased the work of emerging Nigerian filmmakers at an exclusive screening during the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2025, underscoring the strategic role of the creative industry in driving economic transformation and amplifying Africa’s voice on the global stage.

The event convened stakeholders from across the public, private, and development sectors to examine how film and television can be leveraged as economic drivers, cultural preservation tools, and platforms for global competitiveness.

Opening the evening, Head of Arts and Culture at the British Council Nigeria,Harry Kesiena, underscored the creative industry’s vital role in Africa’s development agenda.

Delivering the keynote address, the Country Director of the British Council Nigeria and West Africa Cluster Lead, Donna McGowan stressed the importance of building sustainable structures to support talent.

Director of Programmes at the British Council Nigeria, ChikodiOnyemerela, highlighted the impact of long-term, skills-based development initiatives. CEO of Sterling One Foundation and co-convener of the Africa Social Impact Summit, Mrs. OlapejuIbekwe, commended the British Council’s commitment to nurturing African storytellers. She further called for the deeper integration of the creative economy into Africa’s broader development strategies.