Breaking: Terrorist Kingpin Abubakar Abba Arrested, Flown To Abuja

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger state Governor Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago has confirmed the arrest of a terrorist Kingpin Abubakar Abba.

Abubakar Abba until his arrest was the leader of the dreaded Mahmuda terrorist organisation which operated in the Borgu local government area of the state and part of Kwara state.

Governor Bago said the terrorist leader was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Security DSS in Wawa town.

A statement by Bologi Ibrahim, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bago, on his facebook page said the terrorist was apprehended without a shot being fired.

“Yes, it is true. I can confirm that the leader of Mahmuda, which is one of the most dangerous terror groups in West Africa, Abubakar Abba, has been arrested by the DSS,” Bologi Ibrahim apparently quoting Governor Bago posted on the page.

.

Ibrahim continued that, “He ( Abba) was apprehended alive through an intelligence-led operation by the DSS.”

“This is a huge victory for us as a people and as a government, and President Tinubu deserves commendation for this cheering news” he submitted

“Abba’s arrest demonstrates the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to truly ending insecurity and promoting the well-being of Nigerians.” Bologi said in the statement

The governor according to his spokesman, also commented on appointments by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating: “Look at the appointments in the security services, especially the DSS. It takes a tremendous degree of intelligence and competence to without firing a single shot, capture a high-profile terrorist like Abba. Where there is a will, they say, there is a way. Mr. President has consistently shown that willpower. That’s why we are recording such successes”.

Bago promised that the Niger State government will continue to collaborate with the federal government and security agencies to ensure that terrorism is halted in the country.