BBNaija S10: I Don’t Think Isabella, Kayikunmi Are Compatible, Says Danboskid

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Danboskid, is standing by his belief that fellow contestants Isabella and Kayikunmi are not meant for each other.

Speaking in a post-eviction interview, the aspiring Nollywood actor said Isabella is intent on reshaping Kayikunmi into her ideal partner.

“Sadly if a guy doesn’t want to change who he is, he can’t,” he said. “One thing I told KK was that they weren’t compatible. KK told me he wasn’t the PDA (public display of affection) kinda person and she said she was. She always used me and Zita to compare their relationship. I hear her sometimes referring to us but the moment you start comparing yourself to others, that’s when you start messing it up. We humans are totally different and I think they are failing to see that. I don’t know if they are actually having fun or playing games. But if they are actually wanting the real thing, I don’t think they are compatible.”

On his own relationship with Zita, Danboskid said he would vote for her but is unsure whether their bond will survive outside the house, though he said he would like it to.

Danboskid, along with Ibifubara, became the first evictees of the season during last Sunday’s live show. He admitted the eviction came as a shock, noting that he had only begun to come out of his shell in the second week.

“I felt I ran out of time,” he confessed.

He boldly declared that if he had the chance to go into the Big Brother House again, he wouldn’t blink before accepting the offer.

For now, he intends to seize every opportunity the show has brought his way, particularly to boost his acting career.

“I have basic knowledge of acting, but now I want to be refined,” he said.