Army Probes Troops’ Alleged Brutality Against Civilian in Nsukka, Vows Disciplinary Action

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Army yesterday launched a thorough investigation to uncover the facts surrounding the alleged dehumanisation and brutality inflicted on unarmed civilians by its personnel deployed in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The army also vowed to take appropriate disciplinary action against the personnel involved in brutalising civilians, in accordance with military regulations, if found guilty.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, in a statement, assured that the outcome of the probe would be made public.

The Nigerian Army also commended the public’s vigilance and the media’s role in bringing the issue to its attention.

He said, “The 82 Division, Nigerian Army, has taken note of a recent social media video of an encounter between its personnel deployed in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area and civilians along the Nsukka–Igbo-Eze South Road in Enugu State.

“The incident occurred during a routine security check. While such checks are crucial for enhancing security, the Division takes all reports of misconduct by its personnel seriously.

“Furthermore, 82 Division hereby reassures the public of its commitment to discharging its constitutional mandate with professionalism, as well as strict adherence to the existing Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct.”

The Division also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations, as well as its efforts to foster positive civil–military relations.