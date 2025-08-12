  • Tuesday, 12th August, 2025

Police Extend Enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit to October 2

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday approved a further extension of the grace period for the enforcement of the tinted glass permit requirement for vehicles with tinted windows to October 2, 2025.

A statement by the force headquarters stated that the decision followed a significant surge in applications via the official portal, reflecting heightened public compliance with the directive.

The statement in Abuja signed by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the force considered it imperative to allow sufficient time for the meticulous scrutiny of applications to ensure that the permit is issued only to eligible and qualified individuals in line with national security considerations.

The extension, he said, will also provide room for the continued fine-tuning of verification processes, both digital and physical, to maintain the integrity of the permit system and prevent abuse.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed that the authorised platform for the application remains the same and advised citizens to disregard any unofficial channels.

The police encouraged members of the public to report all forms of extortion, hidden charges, or unauthorised processing to the appropriate police authorities.

