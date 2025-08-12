Nigeria Has Lost One of Its Most Visionary Leaders in Audu Ogbeh, Declares Shettima

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, saying Nigeria has lost one of its most visionary leaders.

Shettima described Ogbeh’s death as an irreparable loss to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation drive and national development trajectory.

Speaking when he led a federal government delegation on a condolence visit to Ogbeh’s family in Abuja, Shettima stated that Ogbeh’s contributions to food security and rural development would forever remain etched in the country’s development history.

He eulogised the late elder statesman, who passed away peacefully on Saturday at the age of 78.

The vice president said Ogbeh was among the great statesmen whose dedication to agricultural renaissance touched millions of farming families across Nigeria.

He stated, “We are here at the behest of President Bola Tinubu to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, the government and people of Benue State over the sad demise of our elder statesman, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“We have not just lost a former minister; we have lost an irreplaceable institution whose vision and pragmatic approach to agricultural development transformed the landscape of our farming communities.”

Shettima described Ogbeh as a transformational leader whose legacy transcended political affiliations and regional boundaries, stating that his contributions to Nigeria’s quest for food security represented a blueprint for sustainable agricultural development.

The vice president said Ogbeh’s approach to agricultural development was characterised by integrity, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of Nigerian farmers and rural dwellers.

“He was a most committed advocate of agricultural transformation who endeared himself to many with his wisdom, pragmatism, and genuine concern for the well-being of farming families. His demise represents a collective loss to our entire agricultural ecosystem,” Shettima added.

Offering prayers for the repose of the deceased’s soul, Shettima expressed confidence that Ogbeh’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations of agricultural practitioners and policymakers.

He stated, “We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the enduring example he set. His legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to our nation will continue to guide our agricultural transformation efforts.

“I pray that Almighty Allah will forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant the family, the government and people of Benue State, and indeed the entire nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, expressed profound sorrow over the death of Ogbeh.

In a condolence message, on behalf of his colleagues in NSGF, Yahaya described Ogbeh as a towering political figure, a statesman of uncommon intellect, and an iconic son of northern Nigeria, who devoted his life to national development and public service.

Yahaya stated, “Chief Audu Ogbeh was an accomplished leader, a seasoned politician and a multifaceted scholar whose contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey and development will remain etched in history. He brought dignity and depth to every office he held and served the country with integrity and commitment.”

According to a press release issued by his Director-General, Press Affairs, by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the NSGF chairman stated that Ogbeh’s death was a huge loss not only to Benue State and the north but also to the entire nation.

“As Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, I join the government and people of Benue State, the Ogbeh family, and indeed the nation in mourning a truly remarkable Nigerian, who leaves behind a legacy of patriotism, intellectual depth, humility and outstanding public service,” the governor stated.